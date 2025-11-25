Stark VARG EX ALPHA 80HP Enduro & Road Legal Electric Motorcycle

Stark VARG EX is easier to ride, requires less maintenance, can be ridden anywhere without disturbing neighbors and has higher performance than traditional gas bikes.

Stark Future is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of our revolutionary road-legal enduro bike! Engineered for adventure and built for the trailblazers of tomorrow, this bike delivers unmatched innovation, performance, and style. It's more than just a ride-it's a leap into the future of electric motorcycles.

Experience the Power of the Stark VARG EX

The Stark VARG EX is a state-of-the-art electric dirt bike designed to revolutionize motocross. With its powerful 360V Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor and an impressive 7.2 kWh battery, it offers up to 80 hp and instant torque, delivering exceptional acceleration and performance on any terrain. Its innovative chromoly steel frame ensures both strength and lightweight agility, making the VARG EX a standout choice for riders who demand the best. Discover the Stark VARG EX, the road-legal electric motocross and enduro bike. With 11kW power, up to 40-mile range, fast charging in 3.5 hours,

Ride Clean and Quiet

The Stark VARG EX is an eco-friendly masterpiece, boasting zero emissions and quiet operation that allows for riding in noise-sensitive areas without disturbing the environment. Its all-electric drivetrain ensures minimal ecological impact, while its low-maintenance design eliminates the need for oil changes, fuel, or complex engine repairs. With the VARG EX, you can embrace a sustainable future without compromising on performance.

Engineered for Customization:

Built for versatility, the Stark Varg ex offers an unmatched level of customization. Through its advanced smartphone app, riders can fine-tune power delivery, traction control, and riding modes to match their skill level and terrain preferences. With adjustable KYB suspension, Brembo brakes, and a range of color options, the VARG EX is designed to meet the needs of every motocross enthusiast, from beginners to professionals.

Incredible Battery Power:

The Stark VARG's 60HP 6kWh battery packs enough capacity to match a full tank of gas on a 450cc. It will comfortably allow up to 6 hours of easy trail riding or complete a full 'moto' at MXGP intensity and will fully re-charge between 1-2 hours depending on the charger and outlet. Using a patent-pending lightweight honeycomb magnesium case, the state of the art 'flying V' concept connects every cell directly to the casing, achieving efficient cooling and a unique power-to-weight ratio in the motocross world

BATTERY: The 6,5 kWh battery delivers up to 80 HP, allowing up to 6 hours of technical trail riding or enough to finish a full motocross race. Fully recharges in under 2 hours.

LIFECYCLES: The battery is expected to retain more than 80% of its capacity after 1,000 full charge and discharge cycles. The VARG battery is projected to last up to 10 times longer than a 450cc combustion engine and has a comparable replacement cost to an engine rebuild.

CHARGING: The included charger is integrated in the stand. It charges the VARG in less than 2 hours when connected to a 3,3 kW outlet.

POWERTRAIN: The Stark VARG has 30% more power than a 450cc combustion bike. It delivers 938 Nm of torque while spinning the carbon fibre sleeve motor at up to 14,200 rpm.

EASIER, FASTER: By removing things like gears and clutch we make the VARG easier to ride, giving you more control, leading to fewer mistakes and faster speeds over obstacles. Just pure riding focus.

OPTIMIZED: The patented“Flying V” honeycomb magnesium battery case connects every cell directly to the casing, by using the case as the cell holder we achieve better cooling, higher strength and lower weight.

DESIGN: Not only fast, but beautiful. Our design language showcases honest engineering in combination with organic shapes that emphasize muscle, tension, and flow.

ARKENSTONE: The Arkenstone is a shock-resistant, waterproof Android smartphone that locks in, charges and communicates wirelessly with the bike, Arkenstone also doubles as a handheld phone.

FULLY ADJUSTABLE: A simple swipe on the phone's display adjusts the power curve or regenerative braking. Switch between modes with the push of a button-while riding.

VARG APP: By removing things like gears and clutch we make the VARG easier to ride, giving you more control, leading to fewer mistakes and faster speeds over obstacles. Just pure riding focus.

OVER THE AIR UPDATES: 100% customizability through the VARG app. Adjustable power modes, trail recording and built in navigation.

LOW MAINTENANCE, SUSTAINABLE

With the VARG EX you no longer need to be a mechanic to ride enduro. The bike is emission-free and built for simple ownership, no filters to replace, no valves to adjust or pistons to replace, no complex maintenance. Taking care of the VARG is as effortless as servicing a bicycle. Cost effective and time saving, the VARG is the cheapest enduro bike you can own.

INCREDIBLE HANDLING, LIGHTWEIGHT

Weighting in at just 120 kg, the VARG EX feels exceptionally light and agile on the trails. With a drastic reduction in rotational mass, the electric-powered VARG delivers an impressively lightweight experience.“Feels lighter than a 125” is a common feedback.

The chassis are carefully crafted not just to save weight and provide flex, but to perfect the center of gravity and weight distribution. Minimized rotational mass and the great chassis engineering allows for full control and comfort, making you a better, more efficient and faster rider.

TECH SUPPORT

Our support agents are available 24/7 through the VARG app or our live chat. You can find assistance via the Stark Future authorized dealer network.

WARRANTY

Crafted with meticulous care, Stark Future products undergo extensive quality control and come with a two-year warranty.

SPECIFICATIONS:

MOTOR: Carbon fiber housing 360V

BATTERY: 7.2kWh

CHARGER: 3.3 kW, 16 A, 120/240 V

CHARGER TIME: 3,5 hours @ 120 V 2 hours @ 240 V

DRIVE: RK MXU UW-ring Gold 520 chain & 7075 T6 rear sprocket

POWER: 60/80 hpTORQUE: 764 ft-lbs on the rear wheel

FRAME: Chromoly steel

SUSPENSION: KYB

Front: 48 mm closed cartridge coil-spring fork, compression and rebound damping adjustable, 300 mm travelRear: KYB Shock triple adjuster, spring preload, high/low speed compression damping, and damping adjustable. 303 mm rear wheel travel

BRAKES: Brembo

Front: 2-piston caliper, 260mm Galfer disc

Rear: 1-piston caliper, 220mm Galfer disc

TIRES

Front: 90/90-21

Rear: 140/80-18

RAKE: 26.1o

WHEELBASE: 148.8 cm

GROUND CLEARANCE

Fully extended: 36.8 cm

Static SAG: 34.5 cm

SEAT HEIGHT

Fully extended: 99.0 cm

Static SAG: 96.6 cm

WEIGHT: 264 lbs