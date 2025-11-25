Hip-Hop Artist Rolondo Rich Drops New Single & Music Video“Deep Pockets” An Anthem Of Ambition And Ascending Success

MENAFN - GetNews)Rising hip-hop artist Rolondo Rich has officially released his latest single and music video,“Deep Pockets,” a high-energy anthem celebrating ambition, financial success, and the relentless grind required to achieve true freedom. The track continues Rolondo Rich's upward trajectory in the hip-hop world, offering fans a polished yet authentic sound that reinforces his growing reputation as an artist to watch.

“Deep Pockets” blends sharp lyricism with an infectious production style, creating a track that is both motivational and commercially compelling. In a recent review, Better Auds praised the single's“addictive beat” and highlighted Rolondo Rich's talent for crafting music that resonates with a broad audience while staying true to his artistic identity.

The accompanying music video amplifies the single's themes, featuring crisp visuals, expressive storytelling, and Rolondo Rich's charismatic on-screen presence. The visual project brings the song's message to life, capturing the grind, the aspirations, and the payoff that define the artist's journey.

With“Deep Pockets,” Rolondo Rich continues carving out his place in modern hip-hop, delivering a track that is both deeply personal and universally relatable.

More information and the full review are available on Better Auds.

