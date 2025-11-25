Expedition Motor Company Reveals A 1992 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf In Magma Beam Orange

Frenchtown, NJ - Expedition Motor Company (EMC), the premier name in vintage G-Wagen restorations, is proud to announce the completion of its latest masterpiece - a 1992 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf, fully restored and finished in the striking Magma Beam Orange. This build reflects EMC's dedication to craftsmanship, performance, and timeless design. There are no other Mercedes-Benz G Class restorations on the market like the ones provided by EMC.

This Wolf underwent a 100% in-house restoration totaling over 2,500 hours, combining rugged heritage with modern refinement. The result is a bespoke G-Wagen convertible that embodies the perfect balance between utility and elegance.

The vehicle features a Magma Beam Orange exterior paired with a luxurious Nasturtium weatherproof interior. It comes equipped with both bikini and full soft tops, offering flexibility and style for any driving condition.

Under the hood lies the OM605a TurboDiesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission - a powertrain combination that delivers reliability, torque, and a truly engaging driving experience. This 250GD Wolf (VIN WDB461-083485) maintains its legendary off-road capability while offering the comfort and build quality expected of a modern classic.

“Every build that leaves our facility tells a story - a story of craftsmanship, endurance, and passion,” said Alex Levin, Founder of Expedition Motor Company.“This 1992 Wolf in Magma Beam Orange is a vibrant expression of that philosophy - a classic reborn with power, precision, and personality.”

This build is backed by a full one-year warranty and qualifies for Section 179 with a GVWR of 6,504 lbs, making it an ideal addition for enthusiasts and collectors alike. Complimentary shipping is also included for this model.

The restored Wolf is already in the hands of its new owner, where it's sure to turn heads wherever it roams.

To learn more about Expedition Motor Company's restoration process or to begin designing your own custom G-Wagen, visit .