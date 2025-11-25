Author's Tranquility Press Announces The Release Of“Footsteps In The Dark,” A Masterful Collection Of Psychological Suspense

MENAFN - GetNews)



Carlo Armenise's New Book Delivers Eight Unforgettable Tales Where the Supernatural Collides with Human Obsession, Justice, and Terror

MARIETTA, GA - In an era where the ordinary is expected, a new book cuts through the noise with stories that grip the reader from the first page and refuse to let go. Author's Tranquility Press is proud to present Footsteps in the Dark: Stories of the Bizarre and Unusual by Carlo Armenise, a chilling and thought-provoking anthology that explores the shadows of the human psyche.

This collection features eight distinct, standalone stories, each a meticulously crafted journey into suspense and the supernatural. Readers will follow a grieving widower who receives cryptic warnings from the recently murdered, a Hollywood superstar whose miracle anti-aging potion comes with a horrifying price, and a bigoted man who discovers his violent dreams are manifesting in reality with deadly consequences.

Armenise demonstrates a remarkable range, moving seamlessly from the raw pursuit of a serial killer in "A Conversation with Death" to the Faustian bargain of "The Potion" and the karmic nightmare of "Deadly Dream." The terror continues with an egotistical professor's desperate attempt at immortality in "Best-Laid Plans," a small-time crook's fatal decision in "The Not So Wise Guy," and a television host's dangerous gamble for ratings in "The Setup." The collection concludes with the mind-bending mystery of "Deadly Diagnosis" and the avaricious downfall of "The Collector."

Footsteps in the Dark is more than a horror collection; it is a deep dive into the universal themes of guilt, revenge, consequence, and the things that haunt us, both real and imagined. Armenise's writing is immediate and visceral, pulling readers into worlds where the line between reality and nightmare is permanently blurred. This is a book for those who crave stories that linger long after the final page is turned, prompting glances over the shoulder and second thoughts in the dark.

The book is now available for purchase on Amazon, inviting brave readers to step into the darkness and discover the unsettling truths that wait within.

About the Author

Carlo Armenise is a storyteller with a deft hand for weaving the bizarre into the fabric of everyday life. His narratives are known for their strong psychological underpinnings and relentless pace, captivating readers who enjoy suspense, thrillers, and the supernatural. Footsteps in the Dark is a testament to his skill in creating compelling, character-driven tales that explore the consequences of our deepest desires and darkest impulses.

About Author's Tranquility Press:

Author's Tranquility Press is a top-tier author services provider, committed to helping writers achieve their publishing goals. They offer a comprehensive suite of services that guide authors from manuscript preparation to marketing and distribution, ensuring their voices are heard in the crowded literary marketplace.