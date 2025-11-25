A Redson's Gift: A Love That Destroys, Heals, And Rebuilds

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A Redson's Gift: Past and Present Book 1 by Rihanna Penunuri"What if love isn't about being found... but about finally being seen? With poetic prose, heart-stopping chemistry, and soul-deep emotion, Penunuri's novel gives readers everything they crave: intensity, honesty, and hope. It's not just a love story. It's a mirror for anyone who has ever been lost, broken, or brave enough to love again.

In Rihanna Penunuri's breathtaking new novel, two broken souls collide in a story of passion, secrets, and redemption.

What if the person who could heal you... Was also the one who broke you open?

In her unforgettable way, Rihanna Penunuri invites readers into

A Redson's Gift, a searing, beautifully raw romance that dares to explore the line between love and destruction.

When Liv Redson crosses paths with Felix, their worlds ignite, two souls drawn together by something neither can explain. They weren't meant to meet, yet destiny has a way of rewriting the rules. Between heartbreak and healing, love becomes both a lifeline and a risk, a fragile thread binding them through pain, passion, and the haunting question: Can love rebuild what life has broken?

Told through dual perspectives, A Redson's Gift plunges readers deep into the chaos of desire and the quiet power of redemption. It's a story of two people learning to see each other and themselves without the masks, without the walls, and without fear.

What if love isn't about being found... but about finally being seen?

With poetic prose, heart-stopping chemistry, and soul-deep emotion, Penunuri's novel gives readers everything they crave: intensity, honesty, and hope. It's not just a love story. It's a mirror for anyone who has ever been lost, broken, or brave enough to love again.

About The Author

Rihanna Penunuri is a passionate storyteller whose writing blends emotion, intensity, and heart. She writes across genres, Romance, Fantasy, Sports Romance, and Dark Romance, weaving together stories that explore love, strength, and the unbreakable power of human connection.

“Storytelling has always been my greatest passion,” Penunuri says.“It's how I make sense of the world, how love can heal, how ambition pushes us forward, and how even in darkness, something beautiful can emerge.”

When she isn't writing, Rihanna can usually be found reading by the pool, swimming, or playing water polo, her favorite forms of escape and inspiration. The water, her“second home,” often drifts into her stories as a symbol of reflection, emotion, and renewal.

Through every book she writes, Rihanna Penunuri invites readers to feel deeply, to lose themselves in the emotions of her characters and, along the way, discover pieces of their own stories. Her mission is simple yet powerful: to remind readers that love, in all its forms, is worth fighting for, and that even the strongest hearts can be vulnerable.

Book Name: A Redson's Gift: Past and Present Book 1

Author Name: Rihanna Penunuri

Amazon Link:

Barnes & Noble Link: