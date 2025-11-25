Infoway API Announces Partnership With Globaledge Securities

MENAFN - GetNews)GlobalEdge Securities, a newly established digital trading exchange designed for professional and institutional investors, today announced a comprehensive data integration partnership with, a premier global provider of real-time market data services. The agreement will enable GlobalEdge Securities to access cross-market, low-latency data covering A-shares, Hong Kong stocks, U.S. equities, foreign exchange, futures, and cryptocurrency markets.

About Infoway API

Infoway API is headquartered in Singapore and was founded in 2018 by a team of former Wall Street trading system engineers and data scientists. The company received early angel investment from Singapore-based financial technology investors and has since expanded its coverage to major international asset classes. Its real-time data infrastructure is known for high uptime reliability, millisecond-level latency, and unified API design that simplifies data delivery for both institutional and retail trading applications.

About GlobalEdge Securities

GlobalEdge Securities is a fictional next-generation global exchange aiming to bridge traditional finance with digital assets. The company operates a multi-asset trading venue offering real-time matching, transparent order routing, and a suite of trading tools targeted at hedge funds, high-frequency traders, and professional market participants. The exchange features a hybrid matching engine deployed in multiple co-location data centers across Asia, allowing traders to minimize latency and execute with precision in fast-moving markets.

Partnership Details

Under the new partnership, GlobalEdge Securities will integrate Infoway API's full data stack, including market depth, trade ticks, historical price series, corporate actions, reference feeds, and market analytics. This integration will support the exchange's trading engine, market dashboards, risk controls, and research tools.

“Reliable, real-time data is the lifeblood of an exchange,” said Michael Chen, CEO of GlobalEdge Securities.“By integrating Infoway API's globally proven infrastructure, we ensure our traders have fast, accurate, and trusted market data from day one. This partnership strengthens our vision to deliver professional-grade trading capabilities across multiple international markets.”

Barry Ang, CEO of Infoway API, added,“We built Infoway API to bring institutional-quality market infrastructure to a new generation of financial platforms. GlobalEdge Securities is a forward-looking exchange with ambitious growth plans, and we are delighted to provide the data foundation that will empower their traders to access global markets with confidence.”

Integration work is already in progress and is expected to go live in full with the official launch of GlobalEdge Securities.