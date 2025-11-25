HK Builders Marks 20 Years Of Industry Experience And Celebrates First Year As Federation Of Master Builders Member

MENAFN - GetNews) HK Builders Ltd, a trusted Solihull-based construction company, is celebrating 20 years of excellence in the building industry and its first anniversary as a proud member of the Federation of Master Builders (FMB). The milestone highlights the company's continued commitment to quality craftsmanship, transparency, and professional standards across every project.

With two decades of hands-on experience in home extensions, loft conversions, and Loft Extensions Solihull, HK Builders has built a strong reputation across Solihull and the wider West Midlands for reliable service and exceptional results. The team combines traditional building know-how with modern methods to deliver bespoke solutions that meet each client's vision and budget.

Known for delivering high-quality loft conversions in Solihull, the company helps homeowners transform unused roof space into stylish, functional living areas - from extra bedrooms and offices to full master suites. Every project is handled with precision, ensuring a seamless build from planning through to completion.

Joining the Federation of Master Builders in 2024 marked an important step in the company's journey. FMB membership requires rigorous vetting and adherence to a strict code of practice, ensuring clients receive trusted, high-quality workmanship backed by one of the UK's most respected industry bodies.

As the company continues to grow, HK Builders remains focused on supporting homeowners and developers with dependable construction services, expert advice, and complete project management. Their blend of experience, accreditation, and local knowledge positions them as one of Solihull's most trusted building firms.

About HK Builders Ltd

