FG Capital Advisors Expands Bank-Led Trade Finance Origination In Emerging And Frontier Markets

NEW YORK, NY - 25 November, 2025 - FG Capital Advisors, a New York based corporate finance advisory firm, announced the expansion of its bank-led trade finance origination program across emerging and frontier markets. The firm sources transactions directly from relationship banks that already hold client KYC files, account history, and financial statements, then structures, underwrites, and privately places those facilities with global lenders and private credit funds.

Under this model, regional and local banks in markets across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America remain the primary relationship managers. They bring FG Capital Advisors into transactions where the underlying trade flows are sound, yet constrained by risk-weighted asset pressure, country or sector limits, tenor constraints, or documentation complexity. The client continues to bank locally, while incremental capacity and longer or bespoke structures are arranged externally.

FG Capital Advisors focuses on real economy trade flows such as commodity exports, industrial imports, and contract-backed receivables programs. Starting from bank-originated files means working with obligors that already have operating accounts, transaction history, and existing credit lines. That gives access to higher quality data and on-the-ground insight than a generic intermediary model, and it shortens the path from initial review to a bank-grade credit pack.

“Our best trade finance deals do not come from cold introductions, they come from bankers who know their clients inside out but cannot carry the whole structure on their own balance sheet,” said Kenny Kayembe, Founder of FG Capital Advisors.“A local bank in an emerging market might have ten years of cash flow history on a trader and still be blocked by country limits, sanctions overlays, or internal tenor caps. We step in at that point. The bank brings the relationship and the data, we bring structuring, electronic promissory notes, and a route to additional lenders who are willing to look at the file once it meets their standards.”

Transactions are packaged with structured data tapes, legal documentation aligned with applicable trade rules and electronic documentation frameworks, and electronic promissory notes that can be held, pledged, or financed by professional lenders subject to their own policies. All placements are made on a private basis with eligible professional or accredited investors through regulated partners.

About FG Capital Advisors

FG Capital Advisors focuses on trade and working capital transactions, private credit, and structured placements for professional market participants, with an emphasis on complex cross-border flows in emerging and frontier markets.