Innosearch AI And Brava Launch First Fully Accessible Shopping Experience For Blind & Low-Vision Home Cooks

MENAFN - GetNews)InnoSearch AI, an AI-powered accessibility platform used by blind and low-vision consumers across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K., has partnered with Brava, the creator of the Pure Light Cooking smart oven, to launch a fully accessible digital shopping and product experience. The partnership introduces voice-guided browsing, natural-language navigation, and a barrier-free purchasing flow for users who are blind or have low vision.

Why This Matters

More than 55 million Americans live with a disability, and blind and low-vision consumers abandon 98% of online shopping journeys due to inaccessible websites. An estimated 96% of e-commerce sites fail WCAG accessibility standards, and smart home devices like ovens, appliances, and IoT tools often remain unusable without accessible digital workflows.

Bringing accessibility to the smart kitchen is more than a UX upgrade - it's unlocking independence, safety, and convenience in a category that has historically excluded millions of consumers.

A New Standard for Smart Appliance Accessibility

Through this integration, Brava's website now includes:

CoBrowse AI for step-by-step voice navigation

Accessible Storefront technology for simplified, structured shopping

Keyboard-only navigation, task support, and accessible product descriptions

A fully independent shopping and checkout experience

InnoSearch AI now powers accessible shopping across four countries, with the potential to reach over 300 million blind and low-vision individuals worldwide. Pilot users have already reported hours saved in task completion time, particularly when navigating complex purchasing flows that previously caused confusion or required sighted assistance. Across its platform, InnoSearch AI has facilitated over 30,000 minutes of voice-guided navigation to date.

“We build tools that make the digital world usable for everyone,” said Patrick Long, Co-Founder and CEO of InnoSearch AI.“Brava is a brand built on innovation, and together we're proving that accessibility is not an afterthought - it's a core part of great product design. This partnership gives blind and low-vision home cooks the same independence and joy in the kitchen that every customer deserves.”

A spokesperson quote from Brava's leadership:

“Accessibility is core to Brava's commitment to empowering home cooks,” said Travis Rea, VP of Marketing and Sales at Brava.“Partnering with InnoSearch AI allows us to make our digital experience as inclusive as our product vision. Blind and low-vision customers should be able to explore Brava, learn, shop, and cook independently. This collaboration brings that vision to life.”

The accessible storefront is live today in pilot form with a broader rollout underway.

Explore the Accessible Brava Experience

Accessible Storefront:

Accessibility Information & Purchase Options:

About InnoSearch AI

InnoSearch AI is an AI-powered accessibility and usability platform designed to make digital experiences work for blind and low-vision consumers. With tools like CoBrowse AI, voice-guided task completion, and Accessible Storefronts, InnoSearch AI enables independent shopping, browsing, and engagement across hundreds of thousands of online retailers. Learn more at .

About Brava

Brava is a smart kitchen technology company known for its Pure Light Cooking and multi-zone smart oven. Designed for speed, simplicity, and performance, Brava empowers home cooks with innovative technology that delivers exceptional results. Learn more at .