Cary Audiology Associates Sets The Standard With Board-Certified Audiologists Delivering Trusted Hearing Care

CARY, NC - Cary Audiology Associates continues to distinguish itself in the field of hearing healthcare by offering services exclusively from Board Certified Doctors of Audiology. This certification, granted by the American Board of Audiology, demonstrates the clinic's unwavering commitment to professional excellence, ethical standards, and ongoing education in a rapidly evolving field.

Founded in 2006 by Dr. Susan Rawls, a Board-Certified audiologist with over 35 years of clinical experience, Cary Audiology Associates was established with a vision to provide top-tier, evidence-based care to individuals across the Cary region. Today, Dr. Rawls is joined by a team of highly credentialed audiologists, Dr. Emily Ackley and Dr. Rebecca Vlk, who meet the rigorous standards required for board certification, ensuring patients receive care from professionals who remain current in best practices and audiological innovations.

From comprehensive diagnostic evaluations to fitting the latest digital hearing aids, the team at Cary Audiology Associates utilizes a science-backed, data-driven approach for every patient. Real-ear measurements, diagnostic hearing tests, and functional hearing assessment are among the clinic's standard protocols, reflecting their dedication to accuracy and individualized outcomes. These practices are vital to delivering precise hearing aid fittings and achieving long-term hearing success.

Cary Audiology Associates also offers tinnitus evaluations, cognitive screenings, assistive listening devices, and rehabilitation strategies to support a full spectrum of hearing and communication needs. They offer the latest hearing aids from leading brands, including Lyric, Oticon, Phonak, ReSound, Signia, Starkey, and Widex. Their use of cutting-edge tools and continuous training enables them to address not only hearing loss but also its broader effects on brain health, relationships, and daily functioning.

Patients and their families have long trusted Cary Audiology Associates for its warm, attentive approach, backed by clinical excellence. The practice's reputation for integrity, precision, and professionalism is a direct result of its dedication to hiring only Board Certified audiologists who hold doctoral degrees in audiology.