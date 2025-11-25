Award-Winning Children's Book“Sammy Goes To The Doctor” Celebrated By Literary Titan

Sammy Goes to the Doctor, the heartwarming children's picture book by Brittany Feria, has been honored with the esteemed Literary Titan Gold Book Award. The recognition celebrates exceptional storytelling, engaging visuals, and the book's positive impact on young readers and families.

Inspired by Feria's own experience preparing her young son for his first checkup, Sammy Goes to the Doctor transforms a common childhood worry into an encouraging and relatable adventure. The story follows Sammy, an adorable goldendoodle, as he navigates his first doctor's appointment. Through bright illustrations and gentle reassurance, young readers learn what to expect at the doctor and discover that medical visits can be friendly, simple, and even fun.

The Literary Titan review praised Feria for crafting a narrative that is warm, comforting, and perfectly suited for children. Reviewers highlighted Sammy's relatable emotions, the caring tone of the story, and the vivid artwork by illustrator Wandson Rocha. Literary Titan noted that Feria offers just the right amount of detail to help children feel prepared without overwhelming them, and that the illustrations bring the characters to life with charm and playful energy. The review called the book a wonderful addition to any child's bookshelf and a helpful tool for parents and caregivers.

Sammy Goes to the Doctor resonates with parents seeking to ease their children's anxieties about medical visits and with young readers who find comfort in Sammy's bravery. The award reinforces the book's value as both a delightful story and a thoughtful resource.

The celebration does not end with the Literary Titan Book Award. Sammy Goes to the Doctor also received the respected Mom's Choice Award, a distinction that recognizes products and media that inspire excellence in family-friendly content. This additional honor highlights the book's ability to comfort, educate, and empower young readers while providing parents and caregivers with a trusted resource for easing children into new experiences.

Sammy Goes to the Doctor is available now on Amazon. Parents, grandparents, teachers, and caregivers are encouraged to add this award-winning story to their collection and help children feel confident about their next doctor's visit.

About the Author

Brittany Feria is a senior program manager at Amazon and a children's book author. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Michigan Technological University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Originally from Michigan's Upper Peninsula, she now resides in Wisconsin with her husband, their two young children, and their dog, Loki. Brittany enjoys hiking, building sandcastles at the beach, and reading in her spare time. She was inspired to write Sammy Goes to the Doctor as a way to prepare her son for his first medical appointment. The character of Sammy is based on her beloved Labradoodle, who was her son's best friend before passing away from cancer.