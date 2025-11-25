Master Planning: The Art Of Exiting Your Business Now Available In A Special Amazon Flash Sale

MENAFN - GetNews) Remarkable Press is pleased to announce that Master Planning: The Art of Exiting Your Business - the definitive guide for business owners preparing to transition out of their companies-is now available at a Special Amazon Flash Sale price for a limited time.







Written by seasoned advisors Hawley MacLean and Dan Springer, Master Planning delivers a powerful, practical, and emotionally intelligent roadmap for business owners facing one of the most pivotal decisions of their lives: how and when to exit their business with clarity, confidence, and purpose.

Drawing on more than 35 years of hands-on experience, the authors reveal the process, pitfalls, strategies, and emotional realities that business owners must understand to achieve a smooth and successful exit on their own terms.

With 76% of business owners experiencing regret within one year of selling their business (Mysogland, E), MacLean and Springer set out to change that outcome. Through a strategic and deeply personal approach, they guide entrepreneurs in avoiding rushed decisions, reactive planning, or value-destroying missteps.

“Your exit is inevitable-and planning for it is not an option but a necessity,” says MacLean.“Too many owners wait until the Six Ds-death, divorce, disability, distress, disagreement, or decline in health-force their hand. We wrote this book to help owners prepare proactively, reduce regret, and enter the next chapter of life with peace of mind.”

“Exit planning isn't just about money,” adds Springer.“It's about identity, purpose, legacy, family harmony, and knowing what comes next. A great financial plan, a well-coordinated advisory team, and clarity on personal goals can make the difference between a stressful transition and a fulfilling one.”

Inside Master Planning readers will discover:



Why most business owners dramatically misjudge their company's value

How to build a“dream team” of advisors who collaborate instead of working in silos [Mysogland, E. (2018, April 1). Emotional considerations for transitions. Exit Planning Institute Blog. ]

The hidden emotional and psychological obstacles that sabotage exits

Why early planning prevents taxes, conflict, and last-minute chaos

How to identify your“wealth gap” and ensure your sale funds the next chapter of life

The Four Pillars of Value that determine whether a buyer pays a premium or walks away

How contingency and continuity planning protect your family, employees, and legacy Real-world client stories showing what works and what goes disastrously wrong

The book is filled with professional insights, memorable client experiences, and clear, actionable strategies. Whether a business owner is preparing to exit in 2 years or 20, Master Planning helps eliminate guesswork and replace anxiety with direction.

For a short time, readers can download Master Planning: The Art of Exiting Your Business at a special discounted price exclusively on Amazon at

About the Authors

Hawley MacLean is a financial advisor, exit planner, bank co-founder, and trusted guide to business owners nationwide. With over 35 years of experience, he has helped numerous entrepreneurs navigate growth, value acceleration, and successful transitions.

Dan Springer is an experienced advisor and strategist specializing in helping business owners design exit strategies that honor their life's work while strengthening the future of their companies, families, and communities.