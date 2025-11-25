Dr. Erenoglu's Deep-Plane“Bulldog Aesthetic” Draws U.S. Interest

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Erenoğlu from Türkiye introduces a deep-plane surgical method designed to redefine the jawline and lift the mid-cheek and neck, with flexible anesthesia options and practical recovery expectations.







ISTANBUL - As interest in deep-plane face and neck procedures grows, a technique developed in Türkiye is drawing attention among U.S. patients and clinicians. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Çağıl Erenoğlu, based in İstanbul, has developed the“Bulldog Aesthetic,” defined as a deep-plane face and neck rejuvenation approach focused on lower-face jowling and neck laxity. The method aims to restore a more defined jawline, tighten the cheek–jaw transition, and refine neck contours while maintaining a natural expression.

“Life expectancy keeps rising, and people in their 40s and 50s feel energetic, but the mirror doesn't always reflect that,” said Dr. Erenoğlu.“Patients tell me, 'There's a younger person inside, but my face betrays it.' The 'Bulldog Aesthetic' is about aligning how people feel with what they see, re-establishing that connection with a technique rooted in deep-plane principles.”

Same-day discharge

The Bulldog Aesthetic applies deep-plane concepts to reposition supportive facial structures at a deeper anatomical level than skin-only or superficial lifts. According to Dr. Erenoğlu, this can provide durable, natural-looking improvements in the lower face and neck. The technique may be performed with local anesthesia in suitable candidates, with sedation or general anesthesia available based on clinical need. Many patients can resume routine activities quickly, with individualized guidance provided by the treating surgeon.

“Being able to apply a robust deep-plane philosophy with local anesthesia in appropriate cases allows same-day discharge,” added Dr. Erenoğlu.“In our experience, many people are able to join routine business meetings the next day, while more intensive activities are staged per standard post-operative protocols. Flexibility in anesthesia and recovery is a key reason the approach has resonated with U.S. audiences.”

Face and neck lifts are becoming more common

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the trend toward face and neck lifts is becoming more common not only in middle age but also in younger people.

Interest in lower-face and neck contouring continues to expand across age groups. The Bulldog Aesthetic's emphasis on jawline definition, cheek support, and neck refinement with a clear, anatomy-based rationale, has helped the term spread on social platforms, aesthetic forums, and in professional circles. The technique has emerged as a compelling choice for patients seeking noticeable yet natural results achieved through deep-tissue release and precise anatomical repositioning.

In 2015, Dr. Erenoğlu participated in an observership program at the JMS Burn and Reconstruction Center in Mississippi, broadening his experience with advanced reconstructive techniques.

About Dr. Çağıl Erenoğlu

Dr. Çağıl Erenoğlu is a Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon based in Istanbul, Türkiye. He focuses on face and neck surgery with an anatomy-driven, deep-plane philosophy. Dr. Erenoğlu participates in international scientific programs and workshops and treats local and international patients at his Istanbul practice. The“Bulldog Aesthetic” describes his deep-plane approach to lower-face jowling and neck laxity, designed to achieve a defined jawline and natural facial harmony.

