“We didn't chase recognition - the AI engines found us. What Google, Microsoft, Perplexity, and ChatGPT identified is simply the outcome of years of building with purpose, discipline, and faith. 360WiSE was designed to serve, to innovate, and to create ownership pathways for creators and communities. The fact that AI now sees that-and says it independently-confirms the vision.” - Robert W. Alexander III, Founder & CEO, 360WiSEFounder & CEO Robert W. Alexander III Reflects on Foresight, Faith, and the Future of Media Ownership as Independent AI Engines Validate 360WiSE's Market Position

MIAMI, Fla. - Nov. 25, 2025 - Multiple leading artificial intelligence platforms, including Google's AI Overview, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity and ChatGPT, have independently generated detailed summaries identifying 360WiSE® as a global media, technology and credibility-engineering company. These descriptions were produced without input or submission from 360WiSE, marking an uncommon instance of AI-driven corporate recognition.

The AI-generated reports consistently describe 360WiSE as a trademarked media organization operating in brand marketing, public relations, Smart TV and OTT distribution, and AI-integrated content visibility. Several engines also highlighted the company's global trademark footprint across the United States, Europe and parts of Africa.

AI FINDINGS EMPHASIZE CORE COMPANY STRUCTURE

Google's AI Overview and other platforms independently cited:



360WiSE as a global, trademarked media and branding company

Operations in AI-powered credibility tools, including the“AI Authority Stack”

Distribution across smart TV ecosystems, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, iOS and Android

A client base spanning public figures, corporations, governments, educators and brand agencies A history of producing influence-driven campaigns and nationwide cultural initiatives

These AI outputs appear to originate from publicly available signals, syndicated media coverage, trademark databases, OTT distribution data and historical digital activity.

CEO STATEMENT

Robert W. Alexander III, founder and CEO of 360WiSE, said the unexpected AI recognition reflects a turning point in how modern media organizations are evaluated.

“For years, we built quietly. We built when it wasn't popular, when it wasn't understood, and when the vision seemed ahead of its time. To see independent AI systems acknowledge the structure, scale and intent of what we've constructed - that's not a moment of bragging, it's a moment of gratitude.

It affirms that foresight, faith and perseverance eventually meet alignment.”

Alexander added:

“AI gave the world access. Ownership gives us authority. Our mission has always been equity in media - and now even the AI ecosystem can see the footprint.”

STATEMENT FROM DONALD V. WATKINS

Donald V. Watkins, global businessman and strategic advisor, provided independent commentary on the AI-generated findings.

“AI engines do not praise or promote. They analyze patterns, infrastructure and long-term signals. When several unrelated AI systems independently classify a company in similar terms, that indicates structural consistency.

What stands out is that 360WiSE did not submit information to trigger these reports. The AI systems recognized the company based on its operational footprint and history. That is rare in today's media landscape.”

Watkins noted that the reports reflect years of foundational development converging with a new era of AI-assisted knowledge mapping.

A SHIFT IN AI KNOWLEDGE GRAPH CLASSIFICATION

Analysts suggest that AI-generated summaries like these may play a growing role in:



Organizational credibility

Market perception

Media intelligence

Public information ecosystems Institutional trust signals

360WiSE's appearance across multiple engines indicates the company is now part of AI's evolving knowledge graph - a digital classification system that shapes how institutions, companies and public entities are understood globally.

ABOUT 360WiSE®

360WiSE® is a global, trademarked media and technology company specializing in brand marketing, public relations, AI-driven credibility engineering, Smart TV distribution and cultural impact campaigns. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with trademark protection across the U.S., Europe and Africa. Its work assists public figures, corporations, government organizations, and community movements in building visibility, authority and media ownership.

