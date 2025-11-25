EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Closes The Market
Since 1994, EY has honoured more than 3,450 finalists and 1,500 award recipients. This program acknowledges prominent Canadian entrepreneurs who are shaping the future through their passion, innovation, and expertise as they address complex challenges. Together with the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network and EY Entrepreneurial Winning WomenTM, EY's suite of entrepreneurship programs facilitates business development and scaling, while promoting an inclusive ecosystem that contributes to a stronger Canada.
