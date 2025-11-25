Magna Mining Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|2025
|Q3
|Q2
| Q1
(March only)
|Tons Processed
|75,215
|70,045
|20,388
| Cu Eq Grade (%) 1
(contained)
|2.64
|3.26
|3.01
| Cu Eq lbs 1
(payable)
|2,735,000
|3,053,000
|790,000
1 Copper equivalent payable pounds and copper equivalent payable grade were calculated using the following US dollar prices:
Q3 2025: $4.44/lb Cu, $6.81/lb Ni, $15.90/lb Co, $1,383.49/oz Pt, $1,169.18/oz Pd, $3,455.50/oz Au, $39.38 Ag.
Q2 2025: $4.29/lb Cu, $6.88/lb Ni, $15.81/lb Co, $1,072.35/oz Pt, $990.29/oz Pd, $3,301.29/oz Au, $33.64 Ag.
Q1 2025: $4.40/lb Cu, $7.18/lb Ni, $15.38/lb Co, $944.31/oz Pt, $1,005.61/oz Pd, $3,135.60/oz Au, $34.61 Ag.
Table 2: McCreedy West 2025 Underground Development
|2025
| Development
(feet)
| Q1
(Jan & Feb Under Prior Operator)
|568
|Q2
|1,444
|Q3
|1,796
Table 3: Q3 2025 Operating and Financial Highlights
|In 000s, except per units and per share amounts
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q3 2024
|Financial results
|
|
|
|
|Net revenue from mining operations
|16,282
|18,466
|4,453
|-
|Cash margin1
|(2,041)
|(1,191)
|269
|-
|Net income (loss)
|(10,642)
|(9,501)
|29,098
|(4,498)
|Adjusted net loss1
|(10,410)
|(8,930)
|(5,442)
|(4,907)
|Operating cash flow
|(10,781)
|(11,560)
|(2,584)
|(3,635)
|Free cash flow1
|(14,350)
|(10,718)
|(10,584)
|(3,635)
|
|
|
|
|
|Per share information:
|
|
|
|
|Net earnings (loss)
|(0.05)
|(0.05)
|0.15
|(0.03)
|Adjusted net loss1
|(0.05)
|(0.04)
|(0.03)
|(0.03)
|Operating cash flow1
|(0.05)
|(0.06)
|(0.01)
|(0.02)
|Free cash flow1
|(0.07)
|(0.05)
|(0.05)
|(0.02)
|
|
|
|
|
|Selected Financial Statement data:
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|63,121
|27,018
|38,250
|3,941
|Working capital
|70,393
|31,914
|39,330
|871
|Total assets
|212,656
|163,534
|168,132
|25,202
|Total non-current liabilities
|63,102
|65,276
|68,601
|869
|
|
|
|
|
|Operational results
|
|
|
|
|Ore Processed (Dry tons)
|
|
|
|
|700 Copper Zone
|75,215
|59,100
|13,911
|-
|Intermain Nickel Zone
|-
|10,945
|6,477
|-
|Throughput
|75,215
|70,045
|20,388
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|Copper equivalent grade (%)
|
|
|
|
|700 Copper Zone2
|2.64
|3.35
|3.04
|-
|Intermain Nickel Zone2
|-
|2.77
|2.96
|-
|
|2.64
|3.26
|3.01
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|Metals Payable
|
|
|
|
|Copper (000s lbs)
|1,949
|1,629
|552
|-
|Nickel (000s lbs)
|193
|327
|132
|-
|Cobalt (000s lbs)
|2
|4
|2
|-
|Platinum (ozs)
|479
|1,156
|-
|-
|Palladium (ozs)
|641
|1,218
|13
|-
|Gold (ozs)
|55
|284
|-
|-
|Silver (ozs)
|13,105
|9,499
|1,638
|-
|Cu equivalent payable pounds (000s)2
|2,735
|3,053
|790
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average realized price (per lb Cu Eq payable)1
|6.28
|6.08
|6.32
|-
|Cash costs (per lb Cu Eq payable)1,2
|7.03
|6.47
|5.98
|-
|Cash margin (per lb Cu Eq payable)1
|(0.75)
|(0.39)
|0.34
|-
|AISC (per lb Cu Eq payable)1,2
|9.01
|7.55
|6.65
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|Production costs/ton processed1
|200
|219
|194
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|Exchange Rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rates
|1.3773
|1.3841
|1.4359
|1.3637
|Cost Metrics (in USD)
|
|
|
|
|Cash costs1,2
|5.10
|4.67
|4.16
|-
|AISC1,2
|6.54
|5.45
|4.63
|-
|
|
|
|
|
1 Refer to the section entitled "Non-IFRS Performance Measures" for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements
to the financial statements.
2 Copper equivalent payable pounds for the purpose of copper equivalent payable grade, cash cost and AISC were
calculated using the following US dollar prices:
Q3 2025: $4.44/lb Cu, $6.81/lb Ni, $15.90/lb Co, $1,383.49/oz Pt, $1,169.18/oz Pd, $3,455.50/oz Au, $39.38 Ag.
Q2 2025: $4.29/lb Cu, $6.88/lb Ni, $15.81/lb Co, $1,072.35/oz Pt, $990.29/oz Pd, $3,301.29/oz Au, $33.64 Ag.
Q1 2025: $4.40/lb Cu, $7.18/lb Ni, $15.38/lb Co, $944.31/oz Pt, $1,005.61/oz Pd, $3,135.60/oz Au, $34.61 Ag.
Q3 Financial Highlights
- Quarterly production of 2.7 million lbs CuEq, consisting of 1.95 million lbs copper, 0.2 million lbs nickel, 479 ounces platinum, 641 ounces palladium, 55 ounces gold, and 13,105 ounces silver. Quarterly net revenue from mining operations was $16.3 million. Mining and processing costs in the quarter were $15.0 million, for production costs of $200 per ton processed. Q3 cash costs were $7.03/lb CuEq, or US$5.10/lb CuEq. Q3 all in sustaining costs ("AISC") were $9.01/lb CuEq, or US$6.54/lb CuEq, which includes $4.1 million of sustaining mine capital development, equipment, and exploration, a 123% increase from the previous quarter. Operating cash outflow in the quarter was $10.8 million or ($0.06) per share. Free cash outflow in the quarter was $14.4 million or ($0.07) per share. Adjusted net loss of $10.4 million or ($0.05) per share. Ended Q3 2025 with a cash balance of $63.1 million and subsequent to September 30, 2025, the Company issued 14,933,518 common shares upon the exercise of warrants for proceeds of $6.0 million.
Further details regarding the calculation of production costs, cash margins and all in sustaining costs can be found in the quarterly MD&A.
Q3 2025 Quarterly Results Conference Call and Webcast
The company will be holding its Q3 results conference call and webcast on Wednesday November 26, 2025 at 8:00am EST. The conference call details are as follows:
To view the live Webcast in listen-only mode:
To participate in the live conference call (obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN):
Qualified Person
The scientific or technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by David King, M.Sc., P.Geo. Mr. King is the Senior Vice President, Exploration and Geoscience for Magna Mining Inc. and is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.
About Magna Mining Inc.
Magna Mining Inc. is a producing mining company with a strong portfolio of copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM) assets located in the world-class Sudbury mining district of Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary asset is the McCreedy West Mine, currently in production, supported by a pipeline of highly prospective past-producing properties including Levack, Crean Hill, Podolsky, and Shakespeare.
Magna Mining is strategically positioned to unlock long-term shareholder value through continued production, exploration upside, and near-term development opportunities across its asset base.
Additional corporate and project information is available at and through the Company's public filings on the SEDAR+ website at .
For further information, please contact:
Jason Jessup
Chief Executive Officer
or
Paul Fowler, CFA
Executive Vice President
705-482-9667
Email: ...
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
NON-IFRS PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Please see below for the reconciliation of non-IFRS measures referred to in this news release to the consolidated financial statements.
Average realized price per copper equivalent payable pound
Average realized price per copper equivalent payable pound is a non-IFRS Accounting Standards measure and does not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS Accounting Standards and does not have a standardized meaning defined by IFRS Accounting Standards. Average realized price per copper equivalent payable pound is calculated by dividing total metal proceeds received by the Company for the relevant period by the copper equivalent payable pounds. It may not be comparable to information in other issuers' reports and filings.
|In 000s, except per unit amounts
|
|Q3 2025
|
|
|Q2 2025
|
|
|Q1 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of sales per financial statements (a)
|
|16,282
|
|
|18,466
|
|
|4,453
|
|Treatment and refining charges
|
|1,838
|
|
|1,634
|
|
|539
|
|Recognition of deferred streaming revenue
|
|(941
|)
|
|(1,550
|)
|
|-
|
|Copper equivalent revenue from mining operations (a)
|
|17,179
|
|
|18,550
|
|
|4,992
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Copper equivalent pounds sold (000s) (b)
|
|2,735
|
|
|3,053
|
|
|790
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average realized price copper equivalent sold CAD (c) = (a) ÷ (b)
|
|6.28
|
|
|6.08
|
|
|6.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate (d)
|
|1.3773
|
|
|1.3841
|
|
|1.4359
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average realized price copper equivalent sold USD (c) ÷ (d)
|
|4.56
|
|
|4.39
|
|
|4.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash costs per copper equivalent payable pound
Cash cost per copper equivalent payable pound is a non-IFRS Accounting Standards performance measure and does not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS Accounting Standards and does not have a standardized meaning defined by IFRS Accounting Standards, as well it may not be comparable to information in other issuers' reports and filings. The Company has included this non-IFRS Accounting Standards performance measure throughout this document as Magna believes that this generally accepted industry performance measure provides a useful indication of the Company's operational performance. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The following table provides a reconciliation of total cash costs per copper equivalent payable pound to cost of sales per the financial statements for each of the last eight quarters:
|In 000s, except per unit amounts
|
|Q3 2025
|
|
|Q2 2025
|
|
|Q1 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of sales per financial statements
|
|19,380
|
|
|20,275
|
|
|4,422
|
|Smelting, treatment and refining charges
|
|1,838
|
|
|1,634
|
|
|539
|
|Depletion and depreciation
|
|(1,998
|)
|
|(2,168
|)
|
|(238
|)
|Cash costs (a)
|
|19,220
|
|
|19,741
|
|
|4,723
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Copper equivalent payable pounds (000s) (b)
|
|2,735
|
|
|3,053
|
|
|790
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash costs per copper equivalent payable pound (c) = (a) ÷ (b)
|
|7.03
|
|
|6.47
|
|
|5.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate (d)
|
|1.3773
|
|
|1.3841
|
|
|1.4359
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash costs per copper equivalent payable pound USD (c) ÷ (d)
|
|5.10
|
|
|4.67
|
|
|4.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production costs per ton processed
Mine-site cost per ton processed is a non-IFRS Accounting Standards performance measure and does not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS Accounting Standards and does not have a standardized meaning defined by IFRS Accounting Standards, as well it may not be comparable to information in other issuers' reports and filings. As illustrated in the table below, this measure is calculated by adjusting cost of sales, as shown in the statements of income for non-cash depletion and depreciation, royalties and inventory level changes and then dividing by tons processed through the smelter. Management believes that mine-site cost per ton processed provides additional information regarding the performance of mining operations and allows Management to monitor operating costs on a more consistent basis as the per ton processed measure reduces the cost variability associated with varying production levels. Management also uses this measure to determine the economic viability of mining blocks. As each mining block is evaluated based on the net realizable value of each ton mined, the estimated revenue on a per ton basis must be in excess of the production cost per ton processed in order to be economically viable. Management is aware that this per ton processed measure is impacted by fluctuations in throughput and thus uses this evaluation tool in conjunction with production costs prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. This measure supplements production cost information prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards and allows investors to distinguish between changes in production costs resulting from changes in production versus changes in operating performance.
|In 000s, except per unit amounts
|
|Q3 2025
|
|
|Q2 2025
|
|
|Q1 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of sales per financial statements
|
|19,380
|
|
|20,275
|
|
|4,422
|
|Depletion and depreciation
|
|(1,998
|)
|
|(2,168
|)
|
|(238
|)
|Royalties and streaming expense
|
|(2,346
|)
|
|(2,772
|)
|
|(223
|)
|Mining and processing costs (a)
|
|15,036
|
|
|15,335
|
|
|3,961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ore processed (tons) (b)
|
|75,214
|
|
|70,045
|
|
|20,388
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Production costs per ton processed (a) ÷ (b)
|
|200
|
|
|219
|
|
|194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Margin
Cash margin is a non-IFRS Accounting Standards measure and does not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS Accounting Standards and does not have a standardized meaning defined by IFRS Accounting Standards, as well it may not be comparable to information in other issuers' reports and filings. It is calculated as the difference between total sales revenue, net of smelting, refining and treatment costs from mining operations and cash mine site operating costs (see Cash cost per ounce of gold sold under this Section above) per the Company's Financial Statements. The Company believes it illustrates the performance of the Company's operating mines and enables investors to better understand the Company's performance in comparison to other metal producers who present results on a similar basis.
|In 000s, except per unit amounts
|
|Q3 2025
|
|
|Q2 2025
|
|
|Q1 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Copper equivalent revenue from mining operations (per above)
|
|17,179
|
|
|18,550
|
|
|4,992
|
|Cash costs (per above)
|
|19,220
|
|
|19,741
|
|
|4,723
|
|Cash margin
|
|(2,041
|)
|
|(1,191
|)
|
|269
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Per pound of copper equivalent payable (Canadian dollar):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average realized price (a)
|
|6.28
|
|
|6.08
|
|
|6.32
|
|Cash costs (b)
|
|7.03
|
|
|6.47
|
|
|5.98
|
|Cash margin (a) - (b)
|
|(0.75
|)
|
|(0.39
|)
|
|0.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All-in Sustaining Costs
All-in sustaining costs ( "AISC" ) include mine site operating costs incurred at Magna mining operations, sustaining mine capital and development expenditures, mine site exploration expenditures and equipment lease payments related to the mine operations and corporate administration expenses. The Company believes that this measure represents the total costs of producing copper equivalent payable pounds from current operations and provides Magna and other stakeholders with additional information that illustrates the Company's operational performance and ability to generate cash flow. This cost measure seeks to reflect the full cost of copper production from current operations on a per-pound basis of copper equivalent payable. New project and growth capital are not included.
|In 000s, except per unit amounts
|
|Q3 2025
|
|
|Q2 2025
|
|
|Q1 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of sales, per financial statements
|
|19,380
|
|
|20,275
|
|
|4,422
|
|Smelting, treatment and refining charges
|
|1,838
|
|
|1,634
|
|
|539
|
|Depletion and depreciation
|
|(1,998
|)
|
|(2,168
|)
|
|(238
|)
|Cash costs
|
|19,220
|
|
|19,741
|
|
|4,723
|
|Sustaining mine exploration and development
|
|2,780
|
|
|468
|
|
|-
|
|Sustaining mine capital equipment
|
|1,342
|
|
|1,381
|
|
|-
|
|Corporate and general
|
|1,576
|
|
|2,191
|
|
|997
|
|Less: KGHM Integration costs
|
|(285
|)
|
|(742
|)
|
|(465
|)
|All-in Sustaining costs (AISC) (a)
|
|24,633
|
|
|23,039
|
|
|5,255
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pounds of copper equivalent payable (b)
|
|2,735
|
|
|3,053
|
|
|790
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|AISC (c) = (a) ÷ (b)
|
|9.01
|
|
|7.55
|
|
|6.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate (d)
|
|1.3773
|
|
|1.3841
|
|
|1.4359
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|AISC USD (c) ÷ (d)
|
|6.54
|
|
|5.45
|
|
|4.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow and operating and free cash flow per share
Free cash flow is calculated by taking net cash provided by operating activities less cash used in capital expenditures and lease payments as reported in the Company's financial statements. Free cash flow per share is calculated by dividing free cash flow by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period.
Operating cash flow per share is a non-IFRS Accounting Standards measure and does not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS Accounting Standards and does not have a standardized meaning defined by IFRS Accounting Standards. Operating cash flow per share is calculated by dividing cash flow from operating activities in the Company's Financial Statements by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for each year. It may not be comparable to information in other issuers' reports and filings.
|In 000s, except per share amounts
|
|Q3 2025
|
|
|Q2 2025
|
|
|Q1 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities per financial statements (c)
|
|(10,781
|)
|
|(11,560
|)
|
|(2,584
|)
|Sustaining mine exploration and development
|
|(2,780
|)
|
|(468
|)
|
|-
|
|Sustaining mine capital equipment
|
|(1,342
|)
|
|(1,381
|)
|
|-
|
|Purchase of Project Nikolas Company Inc.
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(5,000
|)
|Site maintenance capital equipment
|
|666
|
|
|(231
|)
|
|-
|
|Funds held against standby letters of credit
|
|(113
|)
|
|2,926
|
|
|(3,000
|)
|Interest on resticted funds
|
|
|
|(4
|)
|
|-
|
|Payment of lease liabilities
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Free cash flows (a)
|
|(14,350
|)
|
|(10,718
|)
|
|(10,584
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted number of shares (000s) (b)
|
|211,308
|
|
|203,647
|
|
|197,739
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Per Share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating cash flow (c) ÷ (b)
|
|(0.05
|)
|
|(0.06
|)
|
|(0.01
|)
|Free cash flow (a) ÷ (b)
|
|(0.07
|)
|
|(0.05
|)
|
|(0.05
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net loss and Adjusted net loss per share
Adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share are non-IFRS Accounting Standards performance measures and do not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS Accounting Standards and do not have standardized meanings defined by IFRS Accounting Standards, as well both measures may not be comparable to information in other issuers' reports and filings. Adjusted net loss is calculated by removing the one-time gains and losses resulting from the disposition of non-core assets, non-recurring expenses and significant tax adjustments (mining tax recognition and exploration credit refunds) not related to current period's income, as detailed in the table below. Magna discloses this measure, which is based on its financial statements, to assist in the understanding of the Company's operating results and financial position.
|In 000s, except per share amounts
|
|Q3 2025
|
|
|Q2 2025
|
|
|Q1 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) per financial statements
|
|(10,642
|)
|
|(9,501
|)
|
|29,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gain on bargain purchase of KGHM assets
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(57,227
|)
|Project Nikolas Company Inc. Integration costs
|
|285
|
|
|742
|
|
|779
|
|Transaction Costs
|
|30
|
|
|35
|
|
|2,426
|
|Flow-through premium income
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Total adjustments
|
|315
|
|
|777
|
|
|(54,022
|)
|Related income tax effect
|
|(83
|)
|
|(206
|)
|
|10,236
|
|Recognition of mining taxes
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|9,246
|
|
|
|232
|
|
|571
|
|
|(34,540
|)
|Adjusted net loss (a)
|
|(10,410
|)
|
|(8,930
|)
|
|(5,442
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted number of shares (000s) (b)
|
|211,308
|
|
|203,647
|
|
|197,739
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Per Share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted net loss (a) ÷ (b)
|
|(0.05
|)
|
|(0.04
|)
|
|(0.03
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
