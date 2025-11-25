VIDEO - Mogotes Metals: Next-Door To The Biggest Copper Discovery In 30 Years

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) -Mogotes Metals is targeting the next major copper find in the Andes. After three years and $20M of systematic exploration, the company has identified multiple high-potential targets and has begun drilling with results expected throughout the season.



