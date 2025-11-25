Norfolk Archaeological Trust Appoints Professor Will Bowden As President

MENAFN - Pressat) The Norfolk Archaeological Trust (NAT) is delighted to announce the appointment of Professor Will Bowden as its new President. Professor Bowden brings a wealth of expertise and passion for heritage, with a distinguished career in Roman archaeology and community engagement. Currently Professor of Roman Archaeology at the University of Nottingham, Will has led major research projects across Europe and the UK, including extensive work at Caistor St Edmund as part of the Caistor Roman Project. His research has transformed understanding of Roman towns and their development, and he is committed to making archaeology accessible to all.

Speaking about his appointment, Professor Bowden said:“I am honoured to take on the role of President at NAT. Norfolk's archaeological heritage is extraordinary, and I look forward to working with the Trust and local communities to ensure these sites are protected and celebrated for generations to come.”

Jonathan Sisson, Chair of the Board of Trustees, commented:“Will's leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue our mission to safeguard Norfolk's historic sites and share their stories with everyone.”

The Norfolk Archaeological Trust, founded in 1923, owns some of the county's most iconic historic monuments, including Caistor Roman Town, Burgh Castle Fort, and St Benet's Abbey. The Trust works closely with local communities to conserve these irreplaceable sites and make them accessible for everyone.

