Norfolk Archaeological Trust Appoints Professor Will Bowden As President
Speaking about his appointment, Professor Bowden said:“I am honoured to take on the role of President at NAT. Norfolk's archaeological heritage is extraordinary, and I look forward to working with the Trust and local communities to ensure these sites are protected and celebrated for generations to come.”
Jonathan Sisson, Chair of the Board of Trustees, commented:“Will's leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue our mission to safeguard Norfolk's historic sites and share their stories with everyone.”
The Norfolk Archaeological Trust, founded in 1923, owns some of the county's most iconic historic monuments, including Caistor Roman Town, Burgh Castle Fort, and St Benet's Abbey. The Trust works closely with local communities to conserve these irreplaceable sites and make them accessible for everyone.
