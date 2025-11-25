Corporate E-Learning Market Size Worth $1037.01 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Corporate E-learning Market Worth?

In recent years, there has been a significant expansion in the corporate e-learning market. It's projected to escalate from $447.55 billion in 2024 to $526.81 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. Factors such as social learning, multimedia integration, engaging e-learning courses, and the expansion of educational companies contributed to the growth during the historic period.

Expectations suggest that the corporate e-learning marketplace will witness impressive expansion in the upcoming years, reaching the value of $1037.01 billion in 2029, driven by an 18.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This anticipated growth over the forecast period is due to the rise of mobile learning, microlearning, AI and machine learning, as well as the need for remote workforce training and just-in-time learning. Future trends in the specified period will emphasize individualized learning paths, learning analytics based on data, remote workforces, focus on the enhancement of soft skills, and the implementation of microlearning modules.

What Are The Factors Driving The Corporate E-learning Market?

A surge in the prevalence of remote work is predicted to drive the expansion of the corporate e-learning market in the future. The transition to remote work implicates the alteration in corporate standards and procedures, enabling employees to perform tasks beyond the confines of a traditional office, frequently from home or any other chosen location. This uptick in remote work practice is attributed to advancements in electronic technology, demands for adaptability, and the pursuit of business stability. Corporate e-learning contributes to these practices by offering accessible and adaptable training options, assuring continuous development of skills and procurement of knowledge for remote employees. For instance, data from the Office for National Statistics, a non-ministerial department in the UK, reveals that between April 27 and May 8, 2022 - post the directive to work from home expiring in Great Britain - around 38% of working adults reported working remotely. In a more recent period from January 25 to February 5, 2023, roughly 40% of working adults admitted to working from home at least once in the preceding week. Hence, the accelerated adoption of remote work is propelling the corporate e-learning market's expansion.

Who Are The Major Players In The Corporate E-learning Market?

Major players in the Corporate E-learning include:

. The International Business Machines Corporation

. Oracle Corporation

. SAP SE

. Adobe Inc.

. LinkedIn Corporation

. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

. Blackboard Inc.

. Learning Technologies Group plc

. Skillsoft Corporation

. Cegos Group

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Corporate E-learning Sector?

Prominent firms in the corporate e-learning market are striving to implement new technologies, including AI-driven creative media, to improve their market earnings. AI-based media involve utilizing artificial intelligence to create or assist in the production of a variety of media forms. Take for example, D-ID, a company based in Israel which specializes in cloud and AI-based platforms. In June 2022, D-ID rolled out a groundbreaking corporate training tool, specifically for corporate e-learning, that utilizes AI and digital human technology. This pioneering platform empowers businesses to swiftly produce captivating video content by combining photos with text or audio files to fashion tailored photorealistic avatars. It facilitates the conversion of articles, websites, and marketing content to videos, eliminating the need for expensive productions. Furthermore, it provides a wide range of presenter options in terms of ethnicity, gender, and language to offer a more engaging and interactive content experience.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Corporate E-learning Market Share?

The corporate e-learning market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Learning Management System (LMS), Online E-learning, Mobile E-learning, Virtual Classroom, Rapid E-learning, Other Technologies

2) By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-premises

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Provider: Instructor Led And Text Based, Outsourced

Subsegments:

1) By Learning Management System (LMS): Cloud-Based LMS, On-Premises LMS, Open-Source LMS, Corporate LMS Platforms

2) By Online E-Learning: Instructor-Led Online Training, Self-Paced Online Courses, Webinars And Virtual Workshops

3) By Mobile E-Learning: Mobile Apps For E-Learning, Mobile-Optimized Content, Microlearning Via Mobile Devices

4) By Virtual Classroom: Video Conferencing Tools, Real-Time Collaboration Platforms, Virtual Training Rooms

5) By Rapid E-Learning: Authoring Tools For Quick Content Creation, Template-Based Learning Modules, Adaptive Learning Solutions

6) By Other Technologies: Gamification in E-Learning, Augmented Reality (AR) Or Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in Learning, Social Learning Platforms

What Are The Regional Trends In The Corporate E-learning Market?

In 2024, North America led the corporate e-learning market. The regional market projected to grow the fastest is Asia-Pacific. The report covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

