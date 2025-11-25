Decision Management Market Trends And Analysis By Application, Vertical, Region, And Segment Forecast To 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Decision Management Market?

The market size of decision management has experienced rapid growth in the previous years. It is projected to increase from $6.77 billion in 2024 to $8.09 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. This significant growth in the historic period can be linked to the emphasis on customer experience management solutions, rising need for automation in decision-making processes, increasing demand for individualized decision-making, growing significance of agility in decision-making processes, and the ongoing shift towards Cloud Computing solutions.

The market scale for decision management is projected to experience swift expansion in the coming years, ballooning to $15.73 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 18.1%. The acceleration during the forecast period is due to increased focus on predictive analytics, the merging of Internet of Things (IoT) data, heightened regulatory compliance standards, an escalated dependency on big data analytics, and a rise in the need for decision support systems (DSS). Notable trends within the forecast period entail technological progression, the broadening scope of predictive analytics applications, innovations in big data analytics technologies, the blending of IoT data channels, and the incorporation of customer relationship management (CRM) data.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Decision Management Global Market Growth?

The decision management market is anticipated to experience substantial growth owing to the escalating demand for artificial intelligence (AI). AI, which essentially mimics human cognitive processes by utilizing computer systems, has seen a surge in demand due to data proliferation, progress in AI algorithms, accessible computational power, and increased awareness and education. The power of AI is leveraged in decision management to automate, enhance and streamline decision-making processes in numerous industries and applications. As per the IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2022 report from May 2022, a survey conducted among 7,502 businesses by the International Business Machines Corporation, a US-based IT firm, revealed that over one-third of businesses (35%) utilized AI in their operations, reflecting a 4% increase from 2021. It was further discovered that a range of 42–64% were assessing its potential. Around 64% of businesses envisage AI enhancing business productivity, while 42% see it simplifying job procedures. Compared to 2021, organizations in 2022 were 13% more likely to adopt AI. Hence, the escalating demand for AI is fuelling the expansion of the decision management software market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Decision Management Market?

Major players in the Decision Management include:

. Microsoft Corporation

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Oracle Corporation

. Salesforce Inc.

. CGI Inc.

. Moodys Investors Service Inc.

. Equifax Inc.

. Experian plc

. SAS Institute Inc.

. Pegasystems Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Decision Management Market?

Firms that have a significant presence in the decision management market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative tools, such as AI-supported interactive decision management tools, to achieve an advantage over their competitors. An AI-aided interactive decision management tool is a software solution that leverages AI-driven algorithms to assist users in making informed choices. For example, Sparkling Logic, an American software company, unveiled its AI Assistant in March 2024. This interactive decision management tool, which is integrated into Sparkling Logic's SMARTS business rule and decision management platform, is specifically designed to aid users throughout the entire decision management process. The AI Assistant employs a generative AI in the form of a large language model (LLM), which has been trained on a variety of decision management tasks. This feature allows users to engage with the AI assistant using conversational language to generate and tweak project resources, including data, decision flows, and business protocols.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Decision Management Market Report?

The decision management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

2) By Enterprise Type: Small And Medium Enterprises(SMEs), Large Enterprises

3) By Function: Data Analytics, Business Process And Rule Management, Operations Research, Robotics

4) By Industry: Automotive, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By On-Premise: Software Solutions, Decision Support Systems (DSS), Business Rule Management Systems (BRMS), Analytics And Reporting Tools, AI And Machine Learning Platforms

2) By Cloud-Based: Decision Management Platforms, Business Rule Engines, Predictive Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions, Automation And Workflow Systems, Data Management And Integration Tools

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Decision Management Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the decision management market. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, and forecasts growth in their respective markets.

