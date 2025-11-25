Automated Weather Station Market: Future Demand And Top Key Players Analysis 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Automated Weather Station Market Through 2025?

The size of the automated weather station market has robustly expanded over recent years. The market value is predicted to increase from $395.84 billion in 2024 to a staggering $429.68 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The historical growth of this market is credited to factors such as environmental monitoring necessities, cost reductions, regulatory compliance, and data accessibility and integration.

The market size of automated weather stations is anticipated to witness robust growth in the coming years. Its value is projected to reach $584.47 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth during the forecast period is likely to be fueled by the integration of IoT, the requirement for remote supervision and management, an increasing emphasis on Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, along with applications in the energy sector. Key trends during the forecast period are expected to be modular and scalable solutions, smart city integrations, improved data visualization and analytics, as well as climate resilience solutions.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Automated Weather Station Market?

The surge in requirements for precision farming is projected to fuel the expansion of the automated weather station market. Observing, measuring, and adapting to temporal and spatial differences to enhance agricultural methods is fundamental to the management approach of precision farming. The escalating demand for this type of agriculture arises from the need to maximize resources such as water, fertilizers, and pesticides, thereby improving efficiency and productivity. Automated weather stations are vital in precision agriculture as they deliver immediate weather data that supports decision-making and fine-tuning of farming practices. For instance, in 2023, a survey by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a federal executive department situated in the US, involving 14,000 farming operations, indicated that the average usage of precision technology in the US rose to 27% in 2023 from 25% in 2021. Thus, the thriving demand for precision farming fuels the automated weather station market's growth.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Automated Weather Station Market?

Major players in the Automated Weather Station include:

. Elta Technology Co. Ltd.

. Vaisala Corporation

. Columbia Weather Systems Inc.

. Lufft USA Inc.

. Campbell Scientific Inc.

. Netatmo

. METER Group Inc. USA

. MeteoGroup

. La Crosse Technology Ltd.

. Decagon Devices Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Automated Weather Station Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the automated weather station market are pioneering new technologies such as solar-powered technology to increase sustainability and cut expenses. They are also incorporating cutting-edge sensors and IoT connectivity for better data precision and real-time observation. Solar-powered technology involves systems that transform sunlight into electricity or heat via photovoltaic cells or solar thermal collectors. For example, in June 2023, Vaisala Oyj, a global technology firm based in Finland known for its measuring instruments and intelligence for climate efforts, introduced the AWS 810 Solar Edition. Vaisala's AWS810 Solar Edition promotes the performance of utility-scale PV plants through extensive real-time weather monitoring, heightening energy output, and lowering operational expenses. Its modular structure and sophisticated analytics promote insightful decision-making and preemptive maintenance, thereby boosting efficiency.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Automated Weather Station Market

The automated weather station market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Solution: Software, Hardware

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

3) By Verticals: Agriculture, Aviation, Transportation and Logistics, Oil and Gas, Renewable Energy, Military, Meteorology, Weather Service Providers, Other Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Weather Forecasting Software, Data Analysis And Visualization Software, Remote Monitoring Software, Weather Data Management Software

2) By Hardware: Sensors, Weather Stations, Data Loggers, Anemometers, Rain Gauges, Wind Vanes And Direction Sensors

Global Automated Weather Station Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the automated weather station market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The area forecasted to experience the most rapid growth, however, is North America. The report details the automated weather station market across the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

