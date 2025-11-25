Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments With The Latest Updates

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the market size of water and waste management consulting services has seen a consistent increase. The market is projected to expand from $17.06 billion in 2024 to $17.77 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The surge during the historic period can be linked to factors like environmental regulations and compliance, advancement and modernization of infrastructure, management of water scarcity and resources, initiatives for waste reduction and recycling, public consciousness, and stakeholder involvement.

In the coming years, the market for water and waste management consulting services is forecasted to experience robust growth. The projected market value is set to reach $21.85 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Factors contributing to the growth during this period include the rise of the circular economy and sustainability measures, the need to adapt to climate change and build environmental resilience, the incorporation of technological innovations, government led initiatives and funding, along with public-private partnerships (PPPs). Notable trends during the forecast period include the digital transformation of services, the push for waste-to-energy solutions, resilience planning, heightened community involvement and social responsibility, as well as the introduction of innovative financing models.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Market?

The escalation in industrial and municipal waste driven by swift urbanization is boosting the development of the water and waste management consulting services market. Rapid urbanization results in a spike in production and consumption, creating waste from several sources, including domestic, commercial, institutional, and industrial. For example, in September 2024, the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs, a UK-based government agency, stated that in 2023, the commercial and industrial sectors in England generated 33.6 million tons of waste. Hence, the ongoing rise of industrial and municipal waste is expected to continue fueling the expansion of the water and waste management consulting services market.

Which Players Dominate The Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Water And Waste Management Consulting Services include:

. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

. Fluor Corporation

. Republic Services Inc.

. AECOM Technical Services Inc.

. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

. ERM Worldwide Limited

. WSP Global Inc.

. WorleyParsons plc

. KBR Inc.

. Amec Foster Wheeler Environment and Infrastructure Limited

What Are The Future Trends Of The Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Market?

The recent surge in popularity of water and waste management consulting is credited to GreenUp, a sustainability consulting firm. GreenUp's mission is to facilitate ecological transformation through sustainable strategies applied across different sectors. Numerous important applications and objectives are attributed to the GreenUp initiative. For example, Veolia, a utility company based in France, in February 2024, unveiled an strategic plan for the period 2024-2027, dubbed ""GreenUp."" This plan seeks to position Veolia as a pivotal figure in ecological transformation. The GreenUp programme is aimed at expediting the application of present sustainable practices and promoting innovation to address environmental hurdles. The plan zeroes in on three principal sectors of growth: bioenergy, water technologies, and energy efficiency. Veolia is committed to making an investment of €2 billion (approx. $2.15 billion) in these aforementioned fields, with high-reaching goals that include the production of 8 GW of bioenergy and boosting their water management and pollutant treatment capabilities. The broad goal of the programme is to make a significant reduction in carbon emissions, with the target of slashing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by half by 2032 and achieving a state of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Global Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The water and waste management consulting services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Waste: Solid Waste Management, Waste Water Management

2) By Treatment: Primary Treatment, Secondary Treatment, Tertiary Treatment, Other Treatments

3) By Applications: Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste, Others

4) By Service: Strategic Solid Waste Management And Planning, Water Treatment And Distribution System Designs, Design And Documentation For Recycling And Waste Disposal Facilities, Environmental And Social Impact Assessment, Sewage System Setup Services, Other Services (Operational Services, Infrastructure Development, Economics And Finance, Advisory Services)

Subsegments:

1) By Solid Waste Management: Waste Collection And Transportation, Recycling And Resource Recovery, Landfill Management, Waste Minimization And Reduction Strategies

2) By Waste Water Management: Treatment Plant Design And Optimization, Effluent Treatment Solutions, Water Reuse And Recycling, Regulatory Compliance And Reporting

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the water and waste management consulting services market, with Western Europe following as the second largest. The market report for water and waste management consulting services encompassed various regions including - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

