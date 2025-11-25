Strategy Advisory Market To Reach USD $212.83 Billion By 2029 At 8.5% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Strategy Advisory Market In 2025?

In recent times, the size of the strategy advisory market has significantly expanded. It is projected to increase from $143.69 billion in 2024 to $153.72 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include globalization, market dynamics, activity in mergers and acquisitions, competitive tensions, disruptions in the industry, changes in regulations, compliance issues, as well as economic instability and market fluctuations.

The market size for strategy advisory is anticipated to undergo significant expansion in the upcoming years. Projected to reach a value of $212.83 billion in 2029, this growth, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%, is likely to be driven by factors such as the need for digital transformation, sustainability and ESG norms, resilience planning and risk management, changes in consumer behavior, worldwide economic patterns and geopolitical factors. Key trends expected in the forecasted period include strategies for supply chain resilience, human capital and talent management, customer-oriented business strategies, strategic alliances and M&A advisory, and data protection and compliance strategies.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Strategy Advisory Market?

The proliferation of start-ups across the globe during the forecast period is projected to bolster the development of the strategy advisory market. As per the statistics from Invest India, as of August 2022, India was ranked the third in terms of the largest start-up ecosystem around the world with more than 77,000 DPIIT-recognized start-ups spread over 656 districts. Furthermore, The State of Indian Start-up Ecosystem Report by Inc42, 2022 anticipates that the total funds garnered by Indian start-ups would amount to $180 billion by 2023. Thus, an escalating number of start-ups in various industrial and financial fields is set to intensify the demand augmenting the growth of the strategy advisory market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Strategy Advisory Industry?

Major players in the Strategy Advisory include:

. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

. Accenture plc

. IBM Corporation

. PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited

. Ernst & Young Ltd.

. KPMG International Limited

. Capgemini SE

. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

. Infosys Limited

. The Boston Consulting Group

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Strategy Advisory Market In The Globe?

Major players in the strategy consulting market are introducing AI-powered automation tools like adaptive intelligence to improve productivity within their internal units and client-service operations. Adaptive intelligence improves its consulting abilities by learning from user interactions and combining past experience with real-time data analysis. For example, in November 2023, APCO Worldwide, a firm based in the US specializing in public affairs and strategic communications, unveiled its sophisticated adaptive AI, Margy. Margy was developed within APCO's AI Communications Lab over a five-year period to enhance client strategies, aiding in content creation, efficiency, reputation management, and real-time status monitoring via user-friendly dashboards. Constructed on Microsoft Azure to ensure superior security and data administration, Margy combines information from multiple sources using predictive analytics and natural language recognition, offering dynamic insights and comprehensive support to APCO's clients.

What Segments Are Covered In The Strategy Advisory Market Report?

The strategy advisory market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Services: Corporate Strategy, Business Model Transformation, Economic Policy, Mergers And Acquisitions, Organizational Strategy, Functional Strategy, Strategy And Operations, Digital Strategy

2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise

3) By End-User: IT And Telecommunication, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Corporate Strategy: Strategic Planning, Market Entry Strategies, Business Model Transformation

2) By Business Redesign: Revenue Model Innovation

3) By Economic Policy: Regulatory Impact Assessment, Economic Forecasting

4) By Mergers And Acquisitions: Due Diligence, Integration Planning

5) By Organizational Strategy: Change Management, Talent Management Strategies

6) By Functional Strategy: Marketing Strategy, Supply Chain Strategy

7) By Strategy And Operations: Performance Improvement, Operational Efficiency

8) By Digital Strategy: Digital Transformation, Technology Implementation Strategy

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Strategy Advisory Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the strategy advisory market as the predominant region, with Western Europe trailing as the second largest. The expected growth status of these regions is detailed in the report. Other regions that the strategy advisory market report discusses include Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

