Global Social Sciences & Humanities Services Market 2025: Growth, Key Drivers & Trends Outlook Through 2029

How Much Is The Social Sciences And Humanities Services Market Worth?

The market size of the social sciences and humanities services has seen drastic growth in the previous years. Anticipated to surge from $62.61 billion in 2024 to $70.38 billion in 2025, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is predicted to be 12.4%. Factors like educational advancement and research funding, increased requirement for policy research and analysis, globalization and multi-cultural studies, growing attention to mental health and welfare, and the necessity for social impact assessment are responsible for the historical growth.

Expectations are high for the social sciences and humanities services market to experience fast-paced expansion in the coming years. The market size is projected to hit $121.08 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The escalation predicted during the forecast period can be associated with growth within the education sector, proliferation of social services programs, increased attention towards diversity and inclusion, a burgeoning interest in environmental and sustainability studies, as well as policy responses to various social issues. Key trends for the forecast period are anticipated to include research practices engaged with the community, the inclusion of ethical AI practices in research, a focus on global difficulties and sustainable development objectives (SDGS), a surge in online and virtual research conferences, and the combination of mixed-methods research methodologies.

What Are The Factors Driving The Social Sciences And Humanities Services Market?

The increasing necessity of comprehending human actions, recognizing societal issues, and deriving effective solutions is propelling the social sciences and humanities services industry. A deep analysis of behavior is indispensable for resolving issues of a social, business, personal, governmental, or environmental nature. It aids in understanding a person's perceptions, motivations, chief priorities, choice-making processes, and ingrained habits -- all of which are managed subconsciously. For instance, the American Psychological Association (APA), a scientific and professional organization based in the U.S., stated in November 2023 that among adults, the rate of mental illness was highest in the 18 to 34 age bracket at 50% in 2023. Moreover, the largest rise in diagnoses was seen in adults aged 35 to 44, with 45% reporting a mental health issue. Consequently, the need to understand human behavior to comprehend society and discover solutions is promoting growth in the social sciences and humanities services market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Social Sciences And Humanities Services Market?

Major players in the Social Sciences And Humanities Services include:

. Office of Behavioral and Social Sciences Research

. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

. Association for the Social Sciences and Humanities in HIV

. Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research

. Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

. East View

. The University of Melbourne

. Archaeological Research Services Ltd.

. Historical research associates Inc.

. University of Virginia

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Social Sciences And Humanities Services Sector?

Innovative approaches like big data are a significant trend gaining traction in the field of social sciences and humanities services. Globally, an increasing volume of real-time and detailed data is available for researchers through various mediums such as social media activities, mass media events, event data, and geographic information systems. Even though only a handful of social scientists are leveraging big data simulations for their research, setting up a formal institution that facilitates the necessary environment can promote an increased usage of big data for modeling scenarios. For instance, in March 2024, Singapore Management University (SMU), a research-intensive institution based in Singapore, partnered with the city's Ministry of Education (MOE) to launch the inaugural Social Science and Humanities Ideas Festival. The festival is designed to highlight the importance of social sciences and humanities research in tackling rising societal challenges. It also aims to foster public involvement through a host of events, discussions, and networking opportunities.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Social Sciences And Humanities Services Market Share?

The social sciences and humanities services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Archeological Research And Development Services, Sociology Research And Development Services, Behavioral Research And Development Services, Economic Research And Development Services, Humanities Research And Development Services, Social Science Research And Development Services, Other Research And Development Services

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Provider: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise

Subsegments:

1) By Archeological Research And Development Services: Excavation Services, Artifact Analysis, Cultural Resource Management

2) By Sociology Research And Development Services: Demographic Studies, Social Policy Analysis, Community Studies

3) By Behavioral Research And Development Services: Psychological Assessments, Behavioral Interventions, Market Research

4) By Economic Research And Development Services: Economic Impact Studies, Policy Evaluation, Market Analysis

5) By Humanities Research And Development Services: Literary Analysis, Historical Research, Cultural Studies

6) By Social Science Research And Development Services: Qualitative Research, Quantitative Research, Mixed Methods Research

7) By Other Research And Development Services: Interdisciplinary Studies, Applied Research, Program Evaluation

What Are The Regional Trends In The Social Sciences And Humanities Services Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for social sciences and humanities services, with Western Europe earning the second largest market share. The market report includes analyses of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, thus providing a comprehensive global overview.

