Technology Advisory Market To Reach USD $205.17 Billion By 2029 At 5.3% CAGR

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Technology Advisory Market?

In the recent past, a consistent increment has been observed in the size of the technology advisory market. It's expected to expand from $159.78 billion in 2024 to $166.63 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Factors contributing to its growth in the historical period include the necessities of digital transformation, cybersecurity issues and risks, regulatory compliance and governance, the need to modernize outdated systems, and the use of data analytics and business intelligence.

The market size of technology advisory is predicted to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $205.17 billion in 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This anticipated growth within the forecast period is primarily due to the increased use of cloud computing, integration of AI and machine learning, emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly IT, utilization of e-commerce and digital marketing strategies, and planning for resilience and business continuity. Key trends projected for the forecast period encompass environmentally friendly technology practices and IT consultancy, formulating strategies and roadmaps for digital transformation, guidance for 5G implementation to enhance connectivity and innovation, advisory services for biometric and facial recognition technology, and advisories on collaboration tools and remote work technology.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Technology Advisory Global Market Growth?

The escalating demand for the simplification of business operational models along with monitoring of IT investments plays a crucial role in driving the growth of the technology advisory market. Technology consulting firms are instrumental in aiding businesses in incorporating technology into their processes, which enhances experiences, optimizes business operations, lowers expenses, and taps into opportunities offered by technology. They likewise assist companies in managing cybersecurity threats and safeguarding data. Louis Vuitton, for instance, leverages technology consultancy to develop small modules in business and IT strategies and governance for seamless operation. Moreover, companies like Canon and Samsung leverage technology advisory services to streamline their operations and cut down IT expenses. Such advisory services enable businesses to prioritize their core functions, incorporate the latest technology, and reduce hardware failures, virus and spyware assaults, and database corruption.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Technology Advisory Market?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a prominent trend that is gaining momentum across various business operations. AI represents a combination of numerous technologies that permit machines to perceive, comprehend, and respond. It aids businesses in detecting and resolving business issues while providing tangible business value. AI contributes to the creation of hardware infrastructure, whether it's on-site or cloud-based, ingestion, and analysis of massive data, and ensures the adaptability of computing resources. For instance, Tech Mahindra unveiled a cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) solution called YANTR in September 2022. This solution automates and streamlines field services by coupling advanced analytics, AI, machine learning (ML), and optimization with humans. This blend empowers field operations to achieve hyper-automation, thereby augmenting efficiency and customer satisfaction. With each improvement in AI technology, it grows even more crucial in the realms of data expertise, business procedures, and workflow management.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Technology Advisory Market Report?

The technology advisory market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Application Development, Cloud Services, Cybersecurity And Privacy, Data And Analytics, Technology Strategy And Enterprise Architecture, Other Services

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise

3) By End Use: Banking, Financial Services, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Government, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Application Development: Custom Software Development, Mobile Application Development, Web Application Development

2) By Cloud Services: Cloud Migration Services, Cloud Infrastructure Management, Cloud Security Services

3) By Cybersecurity And Privacy: Risk Assessment And Management, Compliance Consulting, Incident Response And Recovery

4) By Data And Analytics: Business Intelligence Solutions, Data Management And Governance, Advanced Analytics And AI Solutions

5) By Technology Strategy And Enterprise Architecture: IT Strategy Development, Enterprise Architecture Planning, Digital Transformation Consulting

6) By Other Services: IT Project Management, Training And Change Management, Emerging Technology Advisory

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Technology Advisory Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the technology advisory market, with Western Europe securing the second largest share globally. The report covered a comprehensive study of several regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

