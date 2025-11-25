403
Singer/Songwriter Heidi Elgaard Releases Personal Tribute, 'Sundown'
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Heidi Elgaard releases "Sundown," a profoundly moving tribute to her mother who spent over a year in hospice care while living with advanced dementia prompted suddenly by a devastating stroke 7 years ago. The song arrives as a meditation on love, memory, spirituality, and the twilight of life, offering solace to anyone who has walked alongside a loved one through Alzheimer's or dementia.
The title "Sundown" carries dual significance: it evokes the metaphorical end of day that comes with life's final chapter, while also referencing the medical term "sundowning"-the late-day confusion and agitation familiar to those caring for dementia patients. Through poetic lyrics and thoughtful composition, Elgaard transforms this deeply personal experience into something universal, creating space for collective grief and remembrance.
"Sundown" speaks to the millions of families navigating the heartbreak of dementia, offering both recognition of their struggle and a reminder that love endures beyond memory. The song's release ahead of Thanksgiving provides a moment for reflection and gratitude for the time we have spent with loved ones, present and past.
The single is now available on all major streaming platforms.
Spotify Artist Profile
Apple Music Profile
About Heidi Elgaard (heidielgaard)
Heidi Elgaard is a San Francisco-based singer/songwriter and producer known for a diverse catalog of pop/rock music with a global fanbase.
