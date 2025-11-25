Ram Mandir: AAP Hails Flag Hoisting, AIMIM Recalls Babri Demolition

Political Reactions to Ayodhya Ceremony

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hoisting of the Dharma Dhwaj atop Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, describing it as a joyful occasion for all countrymen. However, Kakkar emphasised that the real celebration of Ram Rajya would lie in eradicating poverty, ensuring respect for women, providing quality education for all, and guaranteeing free healthcare across the nation. Speaking to ANI, Kakkar said, "Today is a very happy occasion for all the countrymen... But now all the governments must think about how to establish Ram Rajya in our country... We have to ensure that poverty is eradicated from our country, women are respected, everyone gets a good education, and everyone gets free treatment. These are the first primary criteria for establishing Ram Rajya."

In contrast, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan reflected on the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, reminding the Prime Minister of his responsibility as a leader for all communities. "6 December 1992 was a black day for India and democracy when our Babri Masjid was demolished through a conspiracy. We believe that the mosque will remain where it was... He (PM Modi) went there and hoisted the flag... You are not the Prime Minister of a particular community, you are the Prime Minister of the entire country," he told ANI.

PM Modi Marks Temple Completion with 'Dharma Dhwaj'

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat ceremonially hoisted the sacred flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, marking the completion of the temple's construction.

Flag's Sacred Symbolism Explained

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition. The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length. The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound. The flag hoisting coincided with the Abhijit Muhurat of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's Vivah Panchami.

Elaborating on the symbolism of the flag, PM Modi noted that it reflects the rebirth of an ancient civilisation and embodies the ideals of Ram Rajya. "This Dharma Dhwaja is not just a flag. It is the flag of the rejuvenation of Indian civilisation. The Saffron colour, Suryavansh's signia, the 'Om' word, and the Kovidara tree impersonate Ram Rajya's glory. This flag is a resolution, a success, a story of struggle to creation, a physical form of the struggle of 100s of years. For the coming thousands of centuries, this flag will proclaim Lord Ram's values. Truth is Dharma. There should be no discrimination or pain, and there is peace and happiness. There should be no poverty, and no one is helpless," he said. (ANI)

