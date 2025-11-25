Megaeth Freezes Pre-Deposits Amid Early Sale Chaos

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Major Technical Issues Emerge During MegaETH Pre-Deposit Event

Emerging issues during MegaETH's pre-deposit phase highlight the risks and challenges associated with large-scale token offerings on innovative blockchain platforms. Despite its high-profile backing and ambitious goals, the event was marred by technical failures that caused significant disruptions to the initial fundraising process.



The project faced configuration errors and rate-limit issues, which caused the Know Your Customer (KYC) system to malfunction.

A premature execution of a fully signed multisig transaction allowed deposits beyond the intended cap, pushing the fundraising total to $500 million.

MegaETH halted further deposits and canceled plans to increase the cap to $1 billion, promising a retroactive adjustment and withdrawal options. The team emphasized that assets were never at risk but acknowledged the need for higher standards of operational discipline.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: none

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Negative, as technical failures and over-subscription cast doubt on the platform's operational readiness.

Market Context

This incident underscores the growing scrutiny and expectations for security and reliability in DeFi and Layer-2 protocols amid expanding mainstream interest.

Detailed Overview of Events

MegaETH, a Layer-2 protocol on Ethereum designed to enable ultra-low latency and high throughput - comparable to traditional web applications - faced a setback during its pre-deposit window. The event, intended as a controlled opportunity for verified users to lock in MEGA token allocations, was disrupted by unexpected technical issues. On social media, the team explained that configuration mistakes and rate-limit problems caused their Know Your Customer system to fail, complicating the deposit process.

Compounding the problem, a fully signed multisig transaction-prepared to authorize a future token cap increase-was executed prematurely. This oversight allowed deposits to surpass the initial $250 million target, ultimately reaching $500 million. The protocol responded by freezing further deposits and scrapping the planned increase to $1 billion, though it assured users that no assets were at risk during the incident. A withdrawal mechanism and a retroactive adjustment process are reportedly in the pipeline to address the over-commitment.

Despite the mishaps, some community members commended MegaETH for transparency in outlining the issues. However, critics, including developers like AzFlin, argued that these errors could have been avoided with more careful engineering. MegaETH, developed by MegaLabs - backed by Ethereum co-founders Vitalik Buterin and Joe Lubin - has gained attention for its ambitious aim to process 100,000 transactions per second with sub-millisecond latency. The platform had previously launched a successful testnet in March, and the MEGA token is expected to launch in early 2026.

