Zelensky On Peace Plan: Ukraine Moves Forward With U.S., Europe

"Now we have a good result from Geneva – from the meetings and talks that took place there. Ukraine has the framework developed by our teams in Geneva. That framework is on the table, and we're ready to move forward together – with the United States of America, with personal engagement of President Trump, and with Europe, with leaders, and with all partners who have the strength and capacity to help. And I am ready to meet with President Trump – there are sensitive points to discuss, we have them still, and we think that the presence of European leaders could be helpful. And let's discuss some key issues today in a closed format," Zelensky said.

In his view, we must not lose connection with reality - Russia's war against Ukraine is not in the past; it continues every day.

"Every day, Russia takes Ukrainian lives. Just last night, thanks for warm words and the words of support from you, friends, so last night, there was yet another massive attack on our country. So we cannot relax or forget that Ukraine still needs defense support, security support, support for our resilience – every day," he emphasized.

He stressed that the allies have no right to stop working to support Ukraine and collective security until Russia takes real steps to reduce its combat activity.

"We do not have the right to stop working to support Ukraine, to support our people, and to support our collective security – and we do not have the right to demobilize ourselves. We must protect lives, strengthen air defense, and hold the front line, keep sanctions against Russia, finally channel frozen Russian assets to bolster Ukraine protection, and work out, finally, the doable framework for the deployment of the Reassurance Force Ukraine of the Coalition of the Willing by signing off a relevant Memorandum of Understanding," Zelensky said.

He called for continuing to work at full capacity for the sake of security, as before.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 23, a meeting took place in Geneva between Ukrainian, American, and European officials, during which the sides discussed the draft peace plan presented by Washington to end the war in Ukraine. Following the negotiations between the two delegations, Ukraine and the U.S. agreed to continue working on joint proposals for a peace agreement. The sides confirmed that any future agreement must fully respect Ukraine's sovereignty and ensure a lasting and just peace. As a result of the talks, they prepared an updated and refined framework document on peace.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine