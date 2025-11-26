8 Dharmendra Films That Ruled Box Office In The 1970S Check List Here

Dharmendra has passed away, and his departure has left the entire film industry in shock. Dharmendra worked in many great films throughout his career. In the 70s, many of his films were superhits at the box office

Dharmendra's film Seeta Aur Geeta was released in 1972. Made with Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar, the film's budget was 40 lakh rupees and it did business of 19.53 crores.

Dharmendra's 1972 film Raja Jani was a superhit. His film with Hema Malini and Prem Chopra had a budget of 1.15 crores and earned 5 crores.

The 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat was also a superhit. Starring Zeenat Aman, Vijay Arora, and Nasir, the film's budget was 1.40 crores and it did business of 5.50 crores.

Dharmendra's 1975 comedy film Chupke Chupke starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri, and Sharmila Tagore. Made on a budget of 15 lakhs, the film earned 1.5 crores.

Who can forget Dharmendra's film Sholay? Released in 1975, this film had a budget of 3 crores and did business of 30 crores. It starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

The 1976 film Charas starred Dharmendra with Hema Malini, Ajit, and Amjad Khan. This movie, with a budget of one crore, earned 2.75 crores.

Dharmendra's 1977 film Dream Girl starred Hema Malini, Asrani, and Prem Chopra. Made on a budget of 87 lakhs, this film did business of 2.28 crores.

Dharmendra's 1977 film Dharam Veer had a budget of 2 crores and collected 13 crores. The film starred Jeetendra, Zeenat Aman, and Neetu Singh.