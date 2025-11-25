Zelensky, Freeland Discuss Support For Energy Sector, Infrastructure Restoration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

"I had a good and important meeting with Canada's Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine Key topics: Ukraine's reconstruction, support in ensuring our energy resilience and restoring infrastructure. We are counting on Canadian businesses' involvement," Zelensky said.

He expressed gratitude to Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Canadian people, and Ms. Freeland for Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine, including strengthening Ukraine's air defense and contributions to the PURL initiative, through which Ukraine receives weaponry for its defense.

According to the President's website, Freeland emphasized that Canada will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

She stressed that in Canada, and as in the whole world, they understand that their support for Ukraine is not only because many Canadians had Ukrainian origins. It's because they understand that Ukrainians were fighting for the democratic world. She added that she was more convinced than ever that Ukraine's struggle was the struggle that would determine the fate of democracy in Europe and across the world.

As Ukrinform reported, during the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, Zelensky emphasized that despite some positive results from peace talks in Geneva, Ukraine still needs support from its allies.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine