Xraised Exclusive Interview With Dr. Anita Davidson: Creative Biotherapeutics' Mission To Transform Cancer Therapeutics

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Xraised has published a compelling new interview featuring Dr. Anita Davidson, CEO and Co-Founder of Creative BioTherapeutics LLC (CBT), an emerging biotech company pioneering new cancer therapeutics designed to reverse drug and immune resistance. In this insightful conversation, Dr. Davidson discusses the origins of CBT, its groundbreaking scientific approach, and the urgent need for innovation in late-stage disease. Learn more about the company's mission at creativebio.



From Clinician to Biotech Founder: The Spark Behind Creative BioTherapeutics

The interview begins with a defining moment that inspired Dr. Davidson's shift from clinical practice to biotech leadership. After witnessing promising cancer therapies-developed by her co-founder and husband, Dr. Don Davidson-get shelved due to corporate risk aversion, she saw a profound gap between scientific potential and patient needs.

“Patients needed something sooner. The need was too important, and Don's drug-designing skills were too valuable to waste,” she told Xraised.

Determined to create a faster, more agile model of therapeutic innovation, the couple founded Creative BioTherapeutics in 2016. Their mission: build a lean biotech capable of designing smarter, non-toxic treatments that challenge the outdated assumption that drug development must take $100M, 100 people, and 10 years.



A Breakthrough Strategy: Tackling the Root Causes of Treatment Failure

Creative BioTherapeutics approaches cancer therapeutics differently. Instead of targeting isolated mutations or applying increasingly toxic combinations, the team works upstream-examining why deadly cancers survive initial therapies and how they evolve into treatment-resistant disease.

Their lead drug candidate, CBT300, is designed to:

.Remove multiple cancer survival mechanisms

.Reverse drug resistance

.Offer a non-toxic alternative for patients with few remaining options

This approach is part of their broader effort to redefine biotech innovation for late-stage disease, where current options often provide minimal benefit.



Why Drug and Immune Resistance Is the Next Frontier in Medicine

Despite advances in early cancer detection, drug-resistant and recurrent cancers remain one of the biggest global health challenges. As Dr. Davidson notes,“Life finds a way.” Cancer cells that survive early treatment often return stronger, more resistant, and more aggressive.

The statistics reinforce the crisis:

.More than 40,000 U.S. women die every year from metastatic breast cancer.

.7.5 million people globally die annually from treatment resistance.

Most major pharmaceutical companies avoid this space due to perceived risk or small patient populations. Creative BioTherapeutics was built to run toward that challenge-not away from it.



Leading With Science and Humanity

As CEO, Dr. Davidson serves as the essential link between science, business, and patient advocacy. Her 35+ years of experience in healthcare, business development, and project management uniquely position her to translate complex science into clear value for partners and investors.

“Business without the science, or science without the business, leaves patients without options,” she said.

Her leadership emphasizes operational excellence, clear communication, and deep scientific literacy-traits that have strengthened CBT's credibility in a crowded biotech landscape.



The Fundraising Reality: Connecting Innovation to Impact

Raising capital in biotech is well-known to be difficult, especially for preclinical companies pushing long-term scientific solutions. Dr. Davidson candidly discusses the challenges of investor skepticism and market contraction but highlights that the most successful meetings arise from human connection-often with investors who have personally experienced cancer.

She also issues a warning to early-stage founders:

“Anything that is pay up front-run.”

Rather than relying on“pay to play” funding models, CBT focuses on scientific progress, relationship building, and presenting a clear path to market.



The Human Stories Driving the Mission

The interview reveals a deeply emotional motivation behind Dr. Davidson's work. She keeps photos on her desk of patients she has lost-individuals who could have benefited from the therapies CBT is developing today.

Among them is Parker, a 15-year-old patient who passed away just days before his 16th birthday.

“It breaks my heart to know that funding slowed us down, but we are not deterred,” she shared.

These personal stories fuel CBT's mission to deliver therapeutics that can truly change outcomes for patients with no remaining options.



Promising Breakthroughs: CBT300 Shows Early Success in Brain Cancer Studies

One of the most exciting updates Dr. Davidson shares is CBT's ongoing study in companion dogs with spontaneous brain cancer-tumors that closely resemble pediatric metastatic brain cancer in humans.

Their first participant, Buster, showed remarkable improvement within four weeks, regaining mobility, neurological function, and quality of life. Early results suggest CBT300 successfully crosses the blood-brain barrier, validating its potential for future human trials.



About Creative BioTherapeutics LLC

Creative BioTherapeutics develops non-toxic, biologic therapeutics designed to reverse drug and immune resistance in viruses and cancers. Their mission is to offer safe, effective treatments for patients with mid- to late-stage disease-especially where existing options fail.

Learn more at:

Media Contact:

Anita Davidson,... and/or



