KMX DEADLINE ALERT: Carmax, Inc. Investors Urged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds CarMax, Inc. ("CarMax" or the"Company") (NYSE:KMX) investors of the January 2, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of June 20, 2025 through September 24, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants recklessly overstated CarMax's growth prospects when, in reality, its earlier growth in the 2026 fiscal year was a temporary benefit from customers buying cars due to speculation regarding tariffs.

On September 25, 2025, CarMax issued a press release entitled“CarMax Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results” announcing, among other things, that a) retail unit sales decreased 5.4% and comparable store unit sales decreased 6.3%; wholesale units decreased 2.2% and b) net earnings per diluted share of $0.64 versus $0.85 a year ago. On the accompanying earnings call, representatives of the Company stated:“During our first quarter call, I mentioned that we saw an uptick in sales volume in March and April due to the tariff speculation. This impacted our performance in the second quarter in 2 ways. First, we ramped our inventory ahead of the second quarter to support this growth. Across the back half of May through the end of June, we saw about $1,000 in depreciation, which natively impacted our price competitiveness and our sales.” On this news, the price of CarMax shares declined by $11.50 per share, or approximately 20.07%, from $57.05 per share on September 24, 2025 to close at $45.60 on September 25, 2025.

What Should I Do?

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

