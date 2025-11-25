Ascendis Announces Extension Of FDA Review Period For Transcon CNP (Navepegritide) For Children With Achondroplasia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) notified the Company that information submitted on November 5, 2025, related to the post-marketing requirement, in response to the FDA's ongoing review of the New Drug Application (NDA) for TransCon CNP (navepegritide) for children with achondroplasia, constituted a major amendment to the NDA. Accordingly, the FDA has extended the PDUFA target action date by three months to February 28, 2026.

“We have responded to all outstanding requests from the FDA, including the request for a revised protocol for the post-marketing study, which we received as the lone item for discussion at our late-cycle meeting,” said Jan Mikkelsen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Ascendis Pharma.“We are committed to working diligently with the FDA to finalize elements of the post-marketing requirement, with the goal of bringing this innovative therapy to patients in the U.S. as soon as possible.”

