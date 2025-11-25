KITRON ASA: PRIMARY INSIDER NOTIFICATION
In connection with the Private Placement, the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities were allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement at the Offer Price, as set out below:
- Cathrin Nylander, CFO of the Company, was allocated 20,695 Offer Shares Peter Nilsson, CEO of the Company, was allocated 20,695 Offer Shares Petra Grandinson, board member of the Company, was allocated 10,347 Offer Shares Malfrid Brath, board member of the Company, was allocated 10,347 Offer Shares Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø, board member of the Company, was allocated 10,347 Offer Shares
Please find the enclosed primary insider notification forms for further information.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel.: +47 948 40 850
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284
Email: ...
About Kitron
Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
-
KRT1500 KIT Private Placement
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment