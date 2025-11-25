Domenico Carosa Files Early Warning Report With Respect To Common Shares Of Banxa Holdings Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domenico Carosa has filed on SEDAR+ () an early warning report dated November 25, 2025, with respect to Common Shares (the“”) of Banxa Holdings Inc. (the“” or“”) disposed of beneficially by Domenico Carosa.

Previously, on August 11, 2025, Mr. Carosa filed an early warning report (the“ Prior EWR”) disclosing his then beneficial ownership of a total of 5,205,600 Shares in the capital of the Issuer, representing 11.42% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis at such time.

On November 24, 2025, Mr. Carosa beneficially disposed of 200,000 Shares (sold by Carosa Corporation B.V.as registered holder) at a price of $1.20 per Common Share for total disposition proceeds of $240,000 (the“ Reportable Event”). Immediately prior to the Reportable Event, Mr. Carosa beneficially owned 4,698,900 Shares, representing 10.31% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis. Immediately following the Reportable Event, the Filer beneficially owned 4,498,900 Shares, representing in aggregate 9.87% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the Reportable Event, the Filer's aggregate beneficial holdings have fallen below the 10% reporting threshold, and the Filer is no longer subject to the early warning reporting requirements in respect of the Issuer. Carosa Corporation B.V. is controlled by Mr. Carosa, and Mr. Carosa is a beneficiary of Dominet Digital Investments Pty Ltd.

Mr. Carosa sold the Shares as part of his investment strategy. Mr. Carosa may further purchase, hold, trade, dispose or otherwise deal in the securities of the Issuer, in such manner as he deems appropriate, including on the open market or through private transactions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed in accordance with applicable securities laws (the " Early Warning Report "). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear on Banxa's profile on the SEDAR+ website at . Banxa's head office is located at 15th Floor, 1111 West Hastings Street Vancouver, BC V6E 2J3. A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting Mr. Carosa as noted below.

For further information, please contact:

Domenico Carosa

Telephone: +31 6 1227235

E-mail:...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.