Flagstaff Schools Partner With Veregy On $15.7 Million Energy Upgrade To Advance Climate Goals

Flagstaff, Arizona, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) is deepening its commitment to sustainability, decarbonization, and student well-being through a $15.7 million energy conservation and renewable energy project in partnership with, a national leader in decarbonization, energy-efficiency, and infrastructure solutions for schools and public institutions.

The FUSD Governing Board approved the project as part of a new phase in the district's long-term energy strategy. This latest effort expands upon years of successful collaboration with Veregy to modernize facilities, improve operational efficiency, and advance the goals outlined in FUSD's Climate Action Plan.

A Partnership Built on Proven Results

FUSD first partnered with Veregy, in 2019 to complete a districtwide Guaranteed Savings Agreement. That initial project, completed in 2021, delivered extensive energy efficiency upgrades, including LED lighting, boiler replacements, building automation systems, and advanced data management tools.

Over the four performance years following completion, FUSD realized $2,154,786 in verified energy savings, exceeding the guaranteed savings of $2,091,302 by more than $63,000. These results demonstrated the measurable value of Veregy's design-build and performance contracting approach, setting the stage for further decarbonization and sustainability investments.

Phase 2: Expanding Renewable and Efficient Infrastructure

After conducting a comprehensive energy audit across district facilities in 2025, Veregy identified additional opportunities to enhance its climate conscious action plan and reduce long-term costs. The new phase includes:



Solar installations at ten district sites, providing renewable energy generation, shaded outdoor learning spaces, and access to nearly $3 million in federal investment tax credits.

HVAC replacements and upgrades at nine schools, addressing 61 aging systems to improve indoor air quality and climate control.

Modernization of Building Automation Systems to strengthen districtwide connectivity and ensure efficient energy management. Water conservation measures, including the replacement of more than 1,100 fixtures with low-flow toilets, faucets, and showerheads.

The project will be financed through a Tax-Exempt Equipment Lease Purchase Agreement with Banc of America Public Capital Corp. Up to $2 million in funding from the 2022 Bond program will supplement the investment, while guaranteed energy savings and available rebates will offset remaining costs over time.

Delivering Measurable Environmental and Educational Benefits

When fully implemented, the Phase 2 improvements are projected to save more than 119 million kilowatt-hours of energy over their lifetime. This reduction is equivalent to 6.7 million gallons of gasoline saved, 76 million pounds of coal not burned, or the annual electricity use of more than 15,000 homes. The project will also support the district's broader climate mission by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving the learning environment for students and staff.

“We're proud to partner with Flagstaff Unified School District on the second phase of energy upgrades,” said Shannon Roepke of Veregy.“By modernizing infrastructure and optimizing energy use, the district is not only achieving substantial utility savings but also creating a healthy learning environment for students and staff. The new solar installations will unlock approximately $3 million in federal investment tax credits, while directly advancing the district's climate-action goals. This project shows how smart energy solutions can deliver-real educational and environmental dividend”

FUSD Superintendent Dr. Michael Penca added,“Our partnership with Veregy demonstrates how FUSD continues to invest in the future of our students and community. By improving the efficiency and sustainability of our schools, we're ensuring safe, healthy learning environments today while being responsible stewards of public resources for years to come.”

