Delta Dental Of Virginia (DDVA) Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

On or around April 23, 2025, Delta Dental of Virginia (“DDVA”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, DDVA determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed and acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of 145,918 individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:



Names

Social Security numbers

Medical information

Driver's license numbers Government issued ID numbers



