Delta Dental Of Virginia (DDVA) Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims
On or around April 23, 2025, Delta Dental of Virginia (“DDVA”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, DDVA determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed and acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of 145,918 individuals.
The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:
- Names Social Security numbers Medical information Driver's license numbers Government issued ID numbers
To join a class action lawsuit, click HERE
Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.
Contact:
Murphy Law Firm
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment