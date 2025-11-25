TLX LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline
CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 21, 2025 and August 28, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:
TLX investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.
CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) defendants materially overstated the progress Telix had made with regard to prostate cancer therapeutic candidates; (2) defendants materially overstated the quality of Telix's supply chain and partners; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Telix's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. during the relevant time frame, you have until January 9, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.
WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor
New York, NY 10004
...
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
