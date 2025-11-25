Mountain America Credit Union Expands In Arizona With New Phoenix Branch Doubling As Regional Hub

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New branch brings convenient banking options and community-driven service to a rapidly expanding market

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

PHOENIX, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is strengthening its commitment to Arizona with the opening of a significantly expanded branch at 302 E. McDowell Road in Phoenix. The new facility, more than double the size of the credit union's other Arizona locations, has been designed to support the rapid economic and population growth occurring throughout the Valley while serving as a strategic hub for Mountain America's continued expansion across the state.

Located just steps from the Consulate General of Mexico and surrounded by some of Phoenix's most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods, the new branch positions Mountain America to better meet the financial needs of residents and local businesses. The location reflects the credit union's long-term strategy to invest in areas experiencing strong development and cultural significance.

“Arizona is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and expanding our physical footprint here allows us to meet the evolving financial needs of the people who call this dynamic state home,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union.“By doubling our space in central Phoenix, this branch becomes more than a place to conduct financial transactions, it becomes a central hub for service, guidance, and meaningful support for the communities surrounding us.”

Branch Manager Hans Cabrera emphasized the branch's role in serving its diverse neighborhoods.“This area reflects the energy, culture, and growth of Phoenix,” Cabrera said.“From families living nearby to individuals visiting the Mexican consulate to small-business owners shaping the corridor, we're committed to providing financial solutions and personalized service that honor the needs and strengths of each community we serve.”

The expanded branch offers a full suite of financial services, including savings and checking accounts; insurance and investment products; auto, RV, and other vehicle loans; and a comprehensive range of real estate, commercial, and business lending options.

Regular branch hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday drive-up service from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more about Mountain America, visit macu.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $21 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-guiding you forward. Learn more at.

Federally insured by NCUA. Mountain America Federal Credit Union does business as (dba) Mountain America Credit Union. Loans on approved credit.

CONTACT: Contact:...,