Dycom Industries, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 – BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference, Boca Raton, FL

Senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 – UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference, Palm Beach, FL

Senior management will present in a fireside chat format at 3:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 – UBS Global Media and Communications Conference, New York, NY

Senior management will present in a fireside chat format at 3:45 p.m. ET. Additionally, senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 – Raymond James 2025 TMT & Consumer Conference, New York, NY

Senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

The fireside chat presentations referenced above will be live audio webcasted and accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Dycom's Investor Relations website at . A replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

