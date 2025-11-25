Datavault AI Licenses Patents Covering Digital Ledger-Enabled Smart Contracts For Commercial Prescription Drug Distribution Industry To Wellgistics Health

§ Implementation of Wellgistics' proprietary EinsteinRx AI hub anticipated to facilitate automated prescription fulfillment optimization for manufacturers, pharmacies, physicians, patients, and payers

§ Datavault's enabling IP provides smart contracts barrier to entry in the $4.9 trillion US healthcare market [2]

§ Wellgistics PharmacyChain 'Health Data Railroad' is the culmination of its revolutionary, Web 3.0 integrated smart contracts distribution infrastructure

§ PwC estimates $1 trillion opportunity to shift healthcare spending towards a digital-first, proactive, and personalized system [3] of care that minimizes administrative burden

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – DataVault AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT) (“Datavault” or the“Company”), leading the way in AI data experience, valuation, and monetization , today announced it has exclusively licensed its proprietary smart contracts intellectual property to Wellgistics Health, Inc. for integration into its PharmacyChainTM smart contract and EinsteinRxTM initiatives.

Tampa, Florida-based Wellgistics Health (Nasdaq: WGRX) is a physical and technology pharmacy-enabling health IT company that specializes in optimizing the delivery of medications from manufacturers to patients. The objective of its PharmacyChain is to fully digitize the tracking of prescription drugs from script to fulfillment, inclusive of all electronic medical records, diagnostic, and health information needed to make healthcare decisions. This is designed to ensure the right drug gets to the right patient at the right time, with the right recommendations for safe and effective use.

With the completion of Wellgistics Health's EinsteinRx artificial intelligence-enabled hub that integrates all of its IT infrastructure with its physical infrastructure, which includes over 6,500 independent pharmacies nationwide and its own in-house pharmacy (physical/online), Wellgistics is poised to be able to integrate PharmacyChain smart contracts to close the loop, which otherwise forces drug manufacturers to pay significant rebates to pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) associated with national insurance companies.

For years, those rebates have been commonly cited by industry experts as a primary reason U.S. prescription drug prices are among the highest in the world. By enabling payers with greater visibility, transparency, and efficiency, Wellgistics intends to revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry's distribution and expects to attract employers, HMOs, and other payers to fulfill prescriptions through its pharmacy network.

“Licensing DataVault AI's proprietary smart contracts intellectual property enables Wellgistics Health to integrate its EinsteinRx artificial intelligence hub platform into Web 3.0 systems to disrupt and revolutionize the $634 billion US prescription drug industry,” said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of DataVault AI.“Web 3.0 smart contracts are the future of secure data transfer that allow for the automation of key functions to more quickly close loops that slow down the conduct of the business in the $4.9 trillion healthcare industry2. We're thrilled about the prospect of significantly improving the cost and efficiency of prescription filling, reducing costs for payers while helping lower retail drug prices, improving patient outcomes, and providing better data to the manufacturer. Wellgistics' PharmacyChain is a better way to achieve these important goals for the various stakeholders in the prescription drug and healthcare ecosystems.”

“Now that we have completed EinsteinRx, we are poised to put it on the PharmacyChainTM digitally enabled smart contract platform and intend to become the U.S.'s leading smart contract-enabled pharmaceutical distribution platform,” said Prashant Patel, RPh, president and interim CEO of Wellgistics.“With defensible IP now backing our go-to-market strategy, we will accelerate our efforts to integrate EinsteinRx into our customers' workflow. That strategy includes implementing the various steps to ensure the creation of an optimal digital protocol that we expect to become the standard in the commercial prescription drug distribution industry.”

“By minimizing or eliminating PBM rebates for pharmacies and manufacturers while reducing administrative burden for payers, Wellgistics intends to disrupt and revolutionize the path through which prescription drugs are dispensed in the United States,” Patel added.“Further, given our CTO Srini Kalla's background at OptumRX, we now possess all the ingredients necessary to develop new ways to reduce patients' out-of-pocket costs by empowering them with the ability to monetize their data to manufacturers or other stakeholders within the healthcare system.”

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AITM (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO®, and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Learn more about Datavault AI at .

About Wellgistics Health, Inc.

Wellgistics Health (Nasdaq: WGRX) is a physical and technology pharmacy-enabling health IT company that specializes in optimizing the delivery of medications from manufacturers to patients. Its integrated platform connects 6,500+ pharmacies and 200+ manufacturers, offering wholesale distribution, digital prescription routing, direct-to-patient delivery, and AI-powered hub services such as eligibility, adherence, onboarding, prior authorization, and cash-pay fulfillment. Wellgistics provides end-to-end solutions designed to restore access, transparency, and trust in U.S. healthcare.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI and its industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern the Company's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future events, the potential for EinsteinRx / PharmacyChain to provide significant improvement in the cost and efficiency of filling prescriptions or reduce costs for payers while potentially improving outcomes for patients and providing better data to the manufacturer, the potential for EinsteinRx / PharmacyChain to disrupt the prescription drug industry, the expected benefits of the license agreement with Wellgistics, and Datavault's broader plans to commercialize, expand, or enhance its technology offerings, are necessarily based upon current estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the risk that EinsteinRx / PharmacyChain does not improve the cost and efficiency of filling prescriptions, reduce costs for payers or improve outcomes for patients and the risk that Datavault AI does not achieve the expected benefits of the license agreement with Wellgistics; changes in economic or market conditions affecting the commercial prescription drug distribution industry and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at , and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

