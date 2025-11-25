Bioventus To Present At The Piper Sandler 37Th Annual Healthcare Conference
A live webcast of the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session will be available on the“Investors” section of the Company's website at and will be available for replay on that site following the event.
About Bioventus
Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for Pain Treatments, Restorative Therapies and Surgical Solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit , and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.
Investor and Media Contact:
Dave Crawford
919-474-6787
