Applied Optoelectronics To Present At The Raymond James 2025 TMT & Consumer Conference


2025-11-25 04:16:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) (“AOI”), a leading provider of advanced optical and HFC networking products that power the internet, today announced the Company will present via a fireside chat at the following investor conference:

Event: Raymond James 2025 TMT & Consumer Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 9th, 2025
Presentation Time: 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:40 p.m. Central Time
Presenter: Stefan Murry, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

A recording of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at ao-inc.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical and HFC networking products that are the building blocks for AI datacenters, CATV and broadband fiber access networks around the world. AOI supplies this critical infrastructure to tier-one customers across cloud computing, CATV broadband, telecom, and FTTH markets. The company has R&D facilities in Atlanta, GA, and engineering and manufacturing facilities at its corporate headquarters in Sugar Land, TX, as well as in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit .

The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations
Lindsay Savarese
+1-212-331-8417
...


