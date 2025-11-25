MLTX Class Action Reminder Robbins LLP Reminds Moonlake Immunotherapeutics Stockholders Of The Opportunity To Lead The Class Action Lawsuit

Company: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) is a Swiss clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on inflammatory diseases driven by interleukin-17 (IL-17), particularly in dermatology and rheumatology.

What is the class period? March 10, 2024 - September 29, 2025

What is the case about? Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired MoonLake Immunotherapeutics common stock because the Company allegedly misled investors regarding the efficacy of its drug candidate.

What are the allegations: According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants disclose material facts, regarding the distinction between the Nanobodies and monoclonal antibodies, including that: (1) that SLK (MoonLake's phase 2 drug) and BIMZELX (the FDA approved drug against which SLK would have to demonstrate superior efficacy) share the same molecular targets (the inflammatory cytokines IL-17A and IL-17F); (2) that SLK's distinct Nanobody structure would not confer a superior clinical benefit over the traditional monoclonal structure of BIMZELX; (3) SLK's distinct Nanobody structure supposed increased tissue penetration would not translate to clinical efficacy; and (4) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements regarding SLK's purported superiority to monoclonal antibodies.

Plaintiff alleges that on September 28, 2025, MoonLake announced week-16 results from its Phase 3 VELA program. The results showed that SLK failed to demonstrate competitive efficacy relative to BIMZELX. Following the announcement, MoonLake's stock price cratered, falling $55.75 per share, or 89.9%, to close at $6.24 on September 29, 2025.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by December 15, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

