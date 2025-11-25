Rohit Sharma Delighted By 20-Team T20 World Cup, Says Sport Growing

Former India captain Rohit Sharma expressed delight at the inclusion of several new teams in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, saying it reflects the rapid expansion of the sport worldwide. With 20 teams set to participate, Rohit said the growth is evident and will only continue in the coming years.

"Pretty amazed to see Italy there, it shows the growing nature of our sport. We want our sport to grow and see all the new teams coming. Good to see so many teams here, 20 teams. The sport is only getting bigger, it shows," Rohit said at ICC Men's T20 World Cup schedule announcement event.

"Hope to see many more in future from Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia, Japan, maybe. I've got many friends there (in Japan). They play competitive cricket there. They look forward to competing with all these big teams. We have already seen that the sport has taken a giant leap in the last 2-3 years, and it is going to be getting only better," he added.

'You just can't take foot off the paddle'

Speaking about India's group for the upcoming tournament, Rohit stressed that no team can be taken lightly anymore. "They're all competitive teams. You just can't go into a tournament thinking that they're all a walkthrough, not anymore, with all these teams playing so many competitive games all year. You just can't take foot off the paddle against any team. You have to be there from ball one, there is no such thing as one team upsetting the other," he said.

"All the teams are watching each other, what they do, what their weaknesses are, what they play. So teams prepare really well now," he noted.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group Details

In Group A, besides the USA, India are also drawn alongside Pakistan and will take on their arch-rival in Colombo on February 15. The Netherlands and Namibia are the other teams in the group.

Sri Lanka are one of five sides in Group B along with 2021 winners Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman.

Group C consists of a pair of two-time champions in England and the West Indies, as well as first-timers Italy and the Asian sides Bangladesh and Nepal.

New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada and the UAE make up Group D.

'Want to see India come on top'

Rohit also shared his expectations for India's campaign at the 2026 T20 World Cup, "Obviously, I want India to be in the finals. What has happened in the past has happened. Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) said it with a heavy heart, with Australia coming there and beating them in the same stadium. India playing finals against any team and India coming on top is what I would love to see... I don't care about the opposition..."

The 2026 edition of the tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

