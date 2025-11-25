Openai Adds Chatgpt Voice Directly In Chat Across Mobile And Web



OpenAI announced on Tuesday that users will be able to use ChatGPT Voice right inside chat, combining text with voice mode.

The company said a separate mode will no longer be needed. OpenAI noted that the feature is being rolled out to all users on mobile and web once they update their app. However, users will retain the option to return to“separate mode” within the platform's settings.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the AI startup trended in 'bearish' territory, accompanied by 'high' levels of chatter. Some users on X speculated that the feature upgrade could be tied to CEO Sam Altman's vision for an AI device.

Two Years In The Making

The company first introduced ChatGPT's voice capabilities in 2023. Although GPT-5 and other models have been announced, ChatGPT Voice remains on GPT-4o, including for paid Plus and Enterprise users. The company did not specify any updates for the announcement.

Reviewers have reported some limitations, such as voice inputs getting misinterpreted in noisy environments or when strong accents are present. However, putting text and voice mode in a common avenue will address critics who said sharing links and relevance documents along with voice prompts was an issue for effective prompting.

Daily usage limits also apply to voice inputs. Free users typically get about 15 minutes of voice conversation daily, with fuller access for paid tiers.

OpenAI Doubling Down On Updates

OpenAI announced the news shortly after introducing“shopping research” on Monday, enabling in-app product purchases. Earlier this month, the company also improved its platform with the launch of GPT-5.1 and brought a rapid update to its Mac browser, ChatGPT Atlas, within a month of its debut.

