Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Sorrento Resources Announces Correction To Last News Release


November 25, 2025
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - SORRENTO RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) ("SORRENTO") (the " Company ") announces that, further to its news release issued in the morning of November 25, 2025, the Company wishes to clarify that the services provided by Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") is for market making services and not media marketing, as originally announced. The market making services by ITG commence November 24, 2025, in consideration of CDN$5,500 per month.

ITG shall utilize commercially reasonable efforts to Enhance market depth and contribute to market liquidity, add stability and efficiency to the market and act as a liaison for the Company. ITG does not currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. ITG's address is 33 Yonge Street, Suite 420, Toronto, ON, M5E 1G4 (phone: 416-583-2194, email: ... ). ITG and its directors and officers are arm's length from the Company.

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Sorrento's objective is to locate and develop economic precious, rare-earth element, gold, and base metal properties of merit in including the Bottom Brook REE Project, Rodgers Cove Gold, and the Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

Newsfile Corp

