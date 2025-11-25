Sorrento Resources Announces Correction To Last News Release
ITG shall utilize commercially reasonable efforts to Enhance market depth and contribute to market liquidity, add stability and efficiency to the market and act as a liaison for the Company. ITG does not currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. ITG's address is 33 Yonge Street, Suite 420, Toronto, ON, M5E 1G4 (phone: 416-583-2194, email: ... ). ITG and its directors and officers are arm's length from the Company.
About Sorrento Resources Ltd.
Sorrento is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Sorrento's objective is to locate and develop economic precious, rare-earth element, gold, and base metal properties of merit in including the Bottom Brook REE Project, Rodgers Cove Gold, and the Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment