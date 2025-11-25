Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
In Pokrovsk Sector, Ukrainian Soldiers Storm Enemy Dugout And Rescue Comrade From Captivity

In Pokrovsk Sector, Ukrainian Soldiers Storm Enemy Dugout And Rescue Comrade From Captivity


2025-11-25 03:12:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the regiment's press service reported this on its Telegram channel.

“A dugout was discovered where the invaders were holding a Ukrainian serviceman and were going to escort him further. The assault troops cleared the position, destroyed the enemy, and pulled out their comrade,” the report said.

Read also: Seven dead, 21 wounded: Emergency rescue operations completed in Kyiv after Russian attack

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting search and strike operations to eliminate Russian invaders in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN25112025000193011044ID1110397084



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search