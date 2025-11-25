In Pokrovsk Sector, Ukrainian Soldiers Storm Enemy Dugout And Rescue Comrade From Captivity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the regiment's press service reported this on its Telegram channel.

“A dugout was discovered where the invaders were holding a Ukrainian serviceman and were going to escort him further. The assault troops cleared the position, destroyed the enemy, and pulled out their comrade,” the report said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting search and strike operations to eliminate Russian invaders in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

