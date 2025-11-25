Beisen Holdings Announces FY2026 Interim Results: Saas Core Business And AI Application Landing Solidify Competitive Moat Adjusted Net Profit Achieves Turnaround

MENAFN - GetNews) Beisen Holdings Limited (HKE: 9669) ("Beisen Holdings" or the "Company") announced the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended September 30, 2025 (the "Reporting Period"). During the Reporting Period, the Group achieved growth in operating results and a substantial improvement in overall operational quality, realizing total revenue of RMB 516.0 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 18.2% and a steady growth momentum. Notably, the core business-Cloud-based HCM Solutions-contributed revenue of RMB 414.1 million, a year-on-year increase of 22.2%, accounting for 80.3% of total revenue (an increase of 2.7 percentage points compared to the same period last year), constructing a more resilient and higher-quality revenue structure. During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved a critical breakthrough, with the adjusted gross margin increasing to nearly 70%. The adjusted net profit margin reached 3.8%, a significant year-on-year improvement of 11.6 percentage points, achieving a turnaround to profitability.

Core Business Continues High-Speed Growth, Laying a Solid Foundation for Long-Term Stable Development

The sustained high revenue growth and continuously improving profit margins validate the steady implementation of Beisen's strategic initiatives, achieving sustainable quality growth. During the Reporting Period, the overall subscription revenue retention rate stabilized at 105%, demonstrating strong customer stickiness and business renewal capabilities. The Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of the integrated Core HCM solutions maintained a high growth rate of 27%, with ARR accounting for 58% (including the acquired CoolCollege). The cumulative number of served customers reached nearly 2,500, and the subscription revenue retention rate further increased to 115%, laying a solid foundation for the Company's long-term performance growth.

Beisen Holdings' learning business also achieved explosive growth, with ARR reaching nearly RMB 100 million, a surge of 305% compared to the same period last year (including the acquired CoolCollege). The cumulative number of served customers reached nearly 4,500. This achievement is primarily attributed to three core advantages: the comprehensive customer service ecosystem built on top of Beisen integrated HR SaaS solutions, business scaling up effect due to a strong sales team, the disruptive innovation as a result of AI Learning, and the powerful synergies brought by the strategic acquisition of CoolCollege. Beisen's Learning Cloud business is experiencing leapfrog growth and moving away from the traditional learning management to the new era of AI Learning.

AI Application Commercialization Saw Continued Breakthrough - a benchmark in the era of HR digitalization

Riding on Beisen's core advantage of knowhow in People Science that has been accumulated over twenty years, and its profound understanding of human resource scenarios, Beisen Holdings launched AI Family 2.0 that includes ten major AI Agents such as AI Interviewer, AI Leadership Coach, and AI Coaching, covering 50+ HR scenarios and 500+ AI features. Beisen's AI Family 2.0 aims to provide a suite of efficient and intelligent solutions with its AI Agents that cover full-scenarios of human resources.

As at September 30, 2025, the new contract value for Beisen Holdings' AI Family exceeded RMB 26 million, with over 800 customers (including the acquired CoolCollege). Among them, the commercialization AI Interviewer is accelerating at a speed. During the Reporting Period, the new contract value was nearly RMB 10 million, with a cumulative customer of 410. Armed with a deep understanding of customer application scenarios human resources know how, Beisen AI Interviewer has become the top choice for many industry-leading enterprises. The performance of the AI Leadership Coach saw further breakthrough, with new contract value exceeding RMB 6 million during the Reporting Period and nearly 100 accumulative customers, demonstrating strong market competitiveness and growth potential.

Strategic Outlook

Mr. Wang Zhaohui, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of Beisen Holdings, stated: "With sustained and robust performance, Beisen Holdings has not only built a solid core competitive moat in HR SaaS field but also validated its determination and vision of the Company's long-term strategic growth." Looking ahead, Beisen Holdings will continue to invest in R&D, deepen its AI investment in, and launch AI Agents that meet customer needs. The Group will also continue to implement its key account strategy, focus on strategic industries, and better satisfy needs of enterprises with over 10,000 employees. What is more, the Company would comprehensively upgrade its Customer Success Management and customer service system to effectively drive customer renewal and cross-selling. At the same time, the Company's continuous strategic M&A strategy aims to bring higher growth and long-term value for investors. The Company is determined to propel quality development of HR SaaS industry along with its continued sustainable growth.

About Beisen Holding Limited:

Beisen Holdings (HKE: 9669) is the first HCM SaaS enterprise in China to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. With profound technical accumulation and professional service capabilities, it has ranked first in China's HCM SaaS market share for 9 consecutive years (Data source: IDC), solidifying its status as the industry leader. As of now, the Group has cumulatively served over 6,000 medium-to-large enterprises (including 70% of the Fortune China 500), supporting over 150,000 HR professionals and 20 million employees daily through iTalentX collaboration. Relying on its self-developed PaaS platform as a technical foundation and uniting with over 200 ecosystem partners, the Group has created the integrated HR SaaS and talent management solution iTalentX. This comprehensively covers full scenarios such as recruitment, core HR, learning, and assessment, helping enterprises improve efficiency and expand business overseas, empowering global development. As an industry innovation leader, the Group heavily launched the AI Family product line in 2024, covering 10 major AI assistants and 500+ AI features, reconstructing human management scenarios with intelligent technology and driving the human resource management industry into the new era of AI Agents.